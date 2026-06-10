Souljourn Yoga Foundation Presents Resonance: A Movement & Sound Experience in Santa Monica Benefiting Girls’ Empowerment

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Souljourn Yoga Foundation will host Resonance, a shared movement and sound experience, on Thursday, June 18, 2026 at 6:30 PM at MUD\WTR:gather, located at 2515 Main Street, Santa Monica. All proceeds benefit Souljourn Yoga Foundation’s and Project Blue’s On the Ground Yoga & Arts Summer Camp, a program for resilient teen girls in South Los Angeles.

Resonance is co-hosted by Dr. Jordan Ashley, founder of Souljourn Yoga Foundation, and Lotem Porat, an integrative holistic healing practitioner. The evening opens with a revitalizing Vinyasa flow, followed by a deeply restorative sound journey featuring crystal bowls, chimes, and harmonic frequencies designed to calm the nervous system and quiet the mind. Attendees will also enjoy a MUD\WTR OG Latte and curated goody bags featuring Mad Hippie, Bio.me, Momotaro Apotheca, and more.

“Together, we are creating a yoga and art camp for resilient teen girls from South LA, combining Souljourn Yoga’s movement-based empowerment with Project Blue’s strong community ties to create a space grounded in leadership and self-expression,” said Dr. Jordan Ashley, founder of Souljourn Yoga Foundation. “Participants will discover tools to calm their nervous systems, uncover their heart causes, and build self-care plans they can carry long after the week ends.”

Launching in July 2026, the camp serves girls facing economic barriers and limited access to wellness resources, and is followed by ongoing mentorship and virtual check-ins to nurture continued connection and self-care.

Tickets are available now at universe.com/events/resonance-yoga-sound-experience-tickets-3V12DY. Those unable to attend in person can support the program through donating at paypal.com/ncp/payment/26AQYM2ALXNSS.

About Souljourn Yoga Foundation

Souljourn Yoga Foundation is a U.S. 501(c)(3) nonprofit that creates transformational yoga retreats and teacher training programs to raise awareness and funds for young women’s education around the world. Its name draws on seva, the Sanskrit principle of selfless service; sojourn, the experience of being present in a place and time; and yoga, meaning union, balance, and connection. Through a holistic approach integrating yoga, mindfulness, and the arts, the Foundation helps young women build confidence, find their voice, and become active participants in their communities. Since 2016, it has hosted retreats across 9 countries and four continents, raising tens of thousands of dollars for girls’ education worldwide.

Media Contact

Souljourn Yoga Foundation

info@souljournyoga.com

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