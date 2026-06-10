ZVOX Launches AI Infrastructure That Matches Every Insurance Lead with the Right Outreach Path





NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As insurance carriers, distributors, and advertisers grapple with escalating customer acquisition costs, recycled, low-intent consumer data, and inefficient engagement workflows, ZVOX today announced the launch of its AI-powered acquisition and engagement platform for the insurance industry.

Most insurers today still rely on static engagement systems where every lead enters the same workflow regardless of buying intent, responsiveness, or preferred communication channel. This approach often results in delayed follow-ups, wasted outreach, and lower conversion efficiency despite growing acquisition spend.

ZVOX is addressing this challenge through an AI-powered decision and outreach engine that determines the most effective engagement pathway for every lead seeking insurance. By analyzing consumer intent signals, responsiveness patterns, and behavioral interactions in real time, the platform autonomously decides whether a lead should receive an AI voice call, an SMS sequence, an email workflow, or a longer nurturing journey. The capability automates how insurance enterprises and agents engage consumers after acquisition through structured workflows across AI voice calls, SMS, and emails. Using pre-built proven engagement recipes, the AI engine continuously nurtures, warms, and qualifies leads based on consumer responsiveness and buying intent signals.

“In today’s acquisition landscape, a single mistimed or irrelevant interaction can permanently alienate a high-intent buyer. Insurers can no longer afford to rely on fragmented systems that choose communication channels without understanding consumer intent or engagement context. If a prospect is in a state of mind where they want a structured email, sending an intrusive auto-dialed call kills the intent instantly. That is the gap the industry has struggled with for years, the absence of intelligence between lead acquisition and consumer engagement. ZVOX embeds its proprietary AI decision intelligence directly into the communication layer, ensuring the macro-infrastructure aligns perfectly with the micro-nuances of individual consumer behavior,” said Amitt Sharma, Founder, ZVOX.

Built as an AI-powered SaaS platform, ZVOX combines acquisition intelligence, engagement orchestration, and performance optimization into a unified infrastructure layer for insurance enterprises. The platform currently supports insurance acquisition across auto, home, life, and other major insurance categories.

Unlike traditional lead marketplaces built around static pricing and limited visibility into buyer intent, ZVOX positions itself as a performance infrastructure platform designed to help insurers improve acquisition efficiency through intelligent demand orchestration and adaptive engagement. As digital insurance shopping continues to accelerate across the US market, ZVOX believes AI-driven engagement infrastructure will become central to the next generation of insurance distribution.

About ZVOX

ZVOX is an AI-powered SaaS platform transforming how the insurance industry acquires, engages, and converts consumers. Built for carriers, distributors, and agencies, the platform combines real-time acquisition intelligence with AI-driven engagement orchestration to help insurers identify the right consumers and determine the most effective outreach pathway across voice, SMS, and email. By bringing decision intelligence into the acquisition funnel, ZVOX enables insurance enterprises to improve conversion efficiency, reduce acquisition waste, and scale performance-driven growth in an increasingly competitive digital marketplace.

Website link: https://www.zvox.ai/

Company Details:

Company Name: ZVOX

Contact Person Name: Seeza Manocha

Website: https://www.zvox.ai/

Email ID: hello@zvox.ai

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