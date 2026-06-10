PGT Trucking Celebrates 45 Years and Recognizes 159 Elite Drivers for Safe Driving

ALIQUIPPA, Pa., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PGT Trucking, Inc., an asset-based carrier offering flatbed, dedicated, international, project cargo and specialized shipping solutions, recognized 50 Million Mile Drivers and 109 Safe Drivers at its annual Million Mile Safe Driver Celebration, held at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA, on May 16. The company, founded in 1981, also commemorated its forty-fifth anniversary. PGT Trucking’s Million Mile Drivers and Safe Drivers were honored at the event for their prestigious safety records and distinguished trucking careers.

Watch the company’s video highlights from the celebratory event here.

“After 45 years, our nation’s highways have become more congested, motorists have become more aggressive, and the glory of life on the road has continued to deteriorate, and yet, PGT’s Proud Professionals have persevered,” said Pat Gallagher, PGT Trucking Founder and CEO. “I am honored to recognize these 159 drivers for their commitment to safety, excellence and professionalism.”





PGT Trucking’s Million Mile Drivers achieved this status by driving one million miles or more at the company without a safety incident. Safe Drivers have driven for the company for more than five years, but less than one million miles, without a safety incident. This year, PGT Trucking inducted five new Million Mile Drivers: Paul Brown, Christopher Chupp, Christian Garcia, Lucio Tolayo and Jarrod Waugh.

In addition, PGT Trucking recognized its annual award winners, including Clarence Hall, Company Driver of the Year; Ronnie Johnson, Independent Contractor of the Year; Dustin Show, Certified Pro Trainer of the Year; Bob Tudor, Premier Professional of the Year; Thomas Mann, Team Player of the Year; Clay Jones and Ben Hamm, Agents of the Year; Shawn Hart, Terminal Manager of the Year; Ramon Garibay, Safety Professional of the Year; and Michael DeMateo, PGT MVP of the Year. Million Mile Driver Ricky Franklin won the grand prize, a new 2026 Ford F-150.

“In today’s challenging workplace environment, it is incredibly important to recognize strong talent, hard work and continued loyalty,” said Gregg Troian, PGT Trucking President. “Our award winners represent the very best at PGT, and I am proud to highlight their accomplishments at this event.”









About PGT Trucking:

PGT Trucking, Inc. is an asset-based carrier offering flatbed, dedicated, international, project cargo and specialized shipping solutions across North America. PGT is recognized as a 2023-2026 Best Fleets to Driver For® and TCA Elite Fleet certified. At PGT, “Safety is Everyone’s Job – All the Time.” www.pgttrucking.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/70b2a878-a095-4fd4-990d-aa034c253dca

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eeed1b6a-6945-4835-988b-e373fe360859

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