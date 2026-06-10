Climb for a Cure Goes Nationwide: Fight CRC Invites Supporters Across the Country to Join the July 18 Climb From Anywhere

Springfield, Mo., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC) is launching a nationwide call to action: recruit 500 climbers in 30 days for its signature Climb for a Cure event on July 18. To reach that goal, Fight CRC is expanding participation beyond its in-person climbs in Arizona and New York, inviting supporters across the country to join as virtual climbers from anywhere.

For nearly a decade, Climb for a Cure has brought together relentless champions committed to advancing colorectal cancer research and supporting families impacted by the disease. This year, participants can register for three options: a national climb July 17-19 in Flagstaff, AZ; a regional Climb Aug. 1 in Lake George, NY; or Climb Your Way, which allows participants to set their own challenge—whether that's a mountain, a local trail, neighborhood stairs, or a treadmill workout.

The goal is simple: 500 climbers. 30 days. One nationwide movement.

“Climb for a Cure has always been about showing up, taking on challenges together, and proving that no one climbs alone,” said Katie McGinty, Donor Relations Manager at Fight CRC. “By expanding nationwide, we're creating an opportunity for people everywhere to be part of something bigger than themselves. Whether you're climbing a mountain, walking your neighborhood, or simply taking the stairs at work, every step helps fuel research and bring hope to families facing colorectal cancer.”

Participation in Climb Your Way is free, and no travel is required. Every step taken supports groundbreaking genetics research, amplifies survivor stories, and advances Fight CRC’s Path to a Cure.

Since its launch in 2016, Climb for a Cure has raised more than $1 million for research and programs that directly impact the colorectal cancer community. Funds raised have supported initiatives including Fight CRC's research grants, Early-Onset Colorectal Cancer Think Tanks, and other efforts designed to accelerate progress toward a cure.

Fight CRC is calling on supporters from every state to join the movement and help demonstrate the power of a united community.

Join Climb for a Cure from anywhere and register today at fightcrc.org/climb.

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