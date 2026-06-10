IDC Strengthens Its C-Suite as It Enters a New Phase of Accelerated Growth

BOSTON, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on the announcement of its AI-native intelligence platform, IDC Quanta, International Data Corporation (IDC), a global leader in technology intelligence, today named three senior executives to its C-suite: Nick Mercurio as Chief Revenue Officer, Joe Bradley as Chief Technology Officer, and Dave McKenna as Chief Information and Security Officer. The appointments follow the arrival of Lorenzo Larini as CEO earlier this year. Together, the team will scale IDC Quanta across the enterprise and extend IDC’s lead as the technology intelligence layer of the AI economy.

“IDC is entering a new phase of accelerated growth, and we are assembling the team that will define technology intelligence for the AI economy,” said Lorenzo Larini, CEO of IDC. “Nick has built and scaled commercial organizations across global markets. Joe is the architect of IDC Quanta and keeps pushing the pace of our product innovation. Dave is strengthening how we operate, with AI at the core and security built into every product and every customer experience. This is the team to lead it. The technology market is being rebuilt around AI, and IDC intends to be the intelligence layer it runs on.”

Nick Mercurio, Chief Revenue Officer

As CRO, Mercurio will lead IDC’s global commercial organization, including Sales, Customer Success, and Revenue Operations. Mercurio joins IDC with more than two decades of experience leading large-scale commercial organizations across data, analytics, technology, and insights businesses. Most recently, he served as Chief Client & Growth Officer for North America at Ipsos, where he led enterprise sales, account management, marketing, and growth strategy across a business approaching $1 billion in annual revenue. During his tenure, he helped drive sustained growth across the region while also leading M&A strategy and post-merger integration efforts for several major acquisitions. Prior to Ipsos, Mercurio held senior leadership roles at InMoment and Advantage Solutions. Throughout his career, he has focused on helping organizations modernize how they use intelligence, analytics, and customer insights to drive growth and business transformation.

“IDC is uniquely positioned for the next era of technology intelligence,” said Mercurio. “As AI reshapes how decisions are made, organizations no longer want to search for answers across dashboards, portals, and disconnected systems. They want trusted intelligence delivered directly into the workflows where work happens. IDC’s combination of proprietary data, world-class analysts, and AI-powered platforms like IDC Quanta creates an opportunity to redefine how technology buyers and technology providers access and act on intelligence. I’m excited to join Lorenzo and the team at such a pivotal moment in the company’s evolution.”

Joe Bradley, Chief Technology Officer

As CTO, Bradley leads IDC’s Engineering, Design, and Technical Product organization and sets the technical direction behind the company’s AI-driven product evolution. He joined IDC in 2024 as SVP of AI and Chief Scientist and was recently elevated to CTO. Before IDC, he was Chief Scientist at LivePerson, led Data and Personalization Science at Nike, and headed Data and Analytics for Amazon Search. He began his career as a physicist at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and holds a Ph.D. in Physics from the University of Washington.

“IDC Quanta is becoming the intelligence fabric of the modern enterprise,” said Bradley. “Our intent is that every mission-critical tool and workflow will draw on it to put technology intelligence to work. We are building the layer for the next decade of technology to run on.”

Dave McKenna, Chief Information Officer and Chief Information Security Officer

McKenna joins IDC’s executive leadership team as Chief Information Officer and Chief Information Security Officer. He oversees IDC’s IT operations and cybersecurity, along with the company’s enterprise AI automation and modernization program. He brings deep experience in data architecture, risk management, and cybersecurity leadership across financial services, insurance, and government. Before IDC, he was VP of Platform Engineering and CISO at Monster. He holds a Ph.D. in Information Technologies from Capella University and an M.S. in IT Management from Brandeis University, along with CISM, CDPSE, and PMP certifications.

“As IDC Quanta becomes part of how enterprises operate, trust becomes the product,” said McKenna. “We are engineering security and resilience into every workflow from the first line of code, so customers can scale on us with confidence.”

About IDC

International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of trusted technology intelligence, advisory services, and events. With more than 1,000 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology, IT benchmarking and sourcing, and industry opportunities and trends in over 100 countries. IDC’s analysis and insights help IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community make fact-based technology decisions and achieve their key business objectives. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com . Follow IDC on X at @IDC and on LinkedIn. Subscribe to the IDC Blog for industry news and insights.

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