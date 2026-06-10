ISS Concludes that Dynacor Shareholders Vote FOR the Election of All Director Nominees at Dynacor’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynacor Group Inc. (TSX: DNG) ("Dynacor" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that the updated report issued by a leading proxy advisor, Institutional Shareholder Services ("ISS"), recommends that its institutional clients vote FOR the election of ALL director nominees at Dynacor’s annual meeting of shareholders, scheduled to take place on June 19, 2026 (the “AGM”).

ISS’ updated report was issued due to the filing of a dissident proxy circular by iolite Partners Ltd. (the "Dissident"), soliciting shareholders to withhold votes from certain director nominees, among other disruptive actions. ISS has AGAIN recommended its institutional clients vote FOR the election of ALL director nominees at Dynacor’s AGM. In its updated report, ISS noted:

"The dissident has failed to present a compelling case for incremental change, let alone a case to overhaul the board, and it has asked shareholders to consider the full details of its case on a compressed timeline for the second year in a row (while escalating its demands). As such, support for all management nominees is warranted."

Dynacor shareholders are encouraged to read Dynacor’s meeting materials in detail and cast their votes prior to the proxy voting deadline at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on June 17, 2026. Copies of the meeting materials are available on the Corporation’s website at https://dynacor.com/agm-2026/ or on the Corporation’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca, and more information about the Dissident’s disruptive activities and inaccurate statements can be found in Dynacor’s news releases dated June 2, 2026 and June 8, 2026 at https://dynacor.com/en/news/.

If you have questions about the Meeting, voting, or the Corporation’s disclosure, please contact:

Laurel Hill Advisory Group

North American Toll Free: 1-877-452-7184

International: 1-416-304-0211 (collect call outside North America)

Text Message: Text “INFO” to 1-877-452-7184 or 1-416-304-0211)

Email: assistance@laurelhill.com

About Dynacor

Dynacor Group is an ore processing company dedicated to producing gold sourced from artisanal miners. Since its establishment in 1996, Dynacor has pioneered a responsible mineral supply chain with stringent traceability and audit standards for the fast-growing artisanal mining industry. By focusing on formalized miners, the Canadian company offers a win-win approach for governments and miners globally. Dynacor operates the Veta Dorada plant and owns a gold exploration property in Peru. The company is expanding to West Africa and within Latin America.

The premium paid by luxury jewellers for Dynacor’s PX Impact® gold goes to Fidamar Foundation, an NGO that mainly invests in health and education projects for artisanal mining communities in Peru. Visit www.dynacor.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in the preceding may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Dynacor, or industry results, to be materially different from any future result, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this news release.

Contact:

For more information, please contact:

Ruth Hanna

Director, Investor Relations

T: 514-393-9000 #236

E: investors@dynacor.com

Website: https://dynacor.com

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Bettina Filippone

T: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680

E: bfilippone@renmarkfinancial.com

Website: www.renmarkfinancial.com