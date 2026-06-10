A Greenland Mine and an Icelandic Port: Building a Western Answer to the Critical Metals Squeeze

Issued on behalf of Greenland Mines Ltd.

As the West scrambles for palladium, gold, and rare earths free of Russian and Chinese control, one developer is assembling something rare: a mine, a corridor, and a processing hub — all in friendly territory.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Street Intelligence News Commentary — The hardest problem in critical minerals is rarely finding the metal. It is everything that happens after: where to process it, how to move it, and whether any of that can be done without depending on the very countries the West is trying to reduce its reliance upon. A world-class deposit stuck without power, ports, or processing is a museum piece, not a supply chain. That is the lens through which to read the latest move from Greenland Mines Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRML), which has just strengthened its hold on a key piece of industrial infrastructure half an ocean away from its flagship Greenland deposit.

The company announced it has signed a First Right of Refusal over the roughly 60,000-square-metre Helguvík brownfield industrial site on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula — a former silicon-metal plant that comes with about 10,000 square metres of existing industrial buildings, deep-water port access, and up to 40 megawatts of power. Under an updated letter of intent with site owner Reykjanes Investment, if a third party makes a bona fide offer for the site, Greenland Mines must be given the chance to acquire it first on equivalent terms. It is a quiet, optionality-securing move — and a revealing one, because it shows a junior developer thinking several moves ahead about the part of the business that usually trips companies up.

Key Takeaways

Greenland Mines (Nasdaq: GRML) secured a First Right of Refusal over the Helguvík industrial site in Iceland — a brownfield complex with existing buildings, deep-water port, and up to 40 MW of power.

The site anchors the company's vision of a “North Atlantic Critical Metals Corridor” linking its Skaergaard deposit in East Greenland (~400 km / ~30 hours by sea) to low-cost, renewable-powered processing in Iceland.

Skaergaard hosts a 2022 NI 43-101 resource of 25.4 Moz palladium-equivalent and 23.5 Moz gold-equivalent — one of the largest undeveloped palladium-gold deposits on earth.

The move complements GRML's second core asset, the Sarfartoq Nd-Pr magnet rare-earth project, positioning the company towards a vertically integrated, Western-aligned critical-metals platform.

The Real Innovation Isn't the Mine — It's the Corridor

Greenland Mines' flagship is the Skaergaard Project on Greenland's east coast, a deposit with an almost legendary status in geological circles. It hosts a mineral resource, estimated in 2022 under NI 43-101 by SLR Consulting, of 25.4 million ounces of palladium-equivalent and 23.5 million ounces of gold-equivalent in the indicated and inferred categories — figures that place it among the largest undeveloped palladium-gold deposits anywhere in the world. The deposit is the kind of asset that, in a friendly jurisdiction, is exactly what Western governments say they want as they confront their dependence on Russia and South Africa for platinum-group metals.

But a deposit in remote East Greenland raises an obvious question: then what? Mining the ore is only the first step; turning it into saleable product requires power, processing, and logistics on a scale that Arctic Greenland cannot easily provide year-round. This is where the Helguvík move becomes interesting. Greenland Mines is sketching what it calls a “North Atlantic Critical Metals Corridor” — pairing upstream mine production in Greenland with mid-stream processing and shipping infrastructure in Iceland. Preliminary logistics work cited by the company indicates that bulk carriers could cover the roughly 400-kilometre sea distance between Skaergaard and Helguvík in about 30 hours, making it plausible to move concentrates or intermediate products efficiently between mine and hub.

The appeal of Iceland specifically comes down to two things the modern critical-metals economy prizes: cheap, clean power and deep-water access. Iceland's electricity grid is supplied almost entirely by renewable hydro and geothermal generation, at industrial tariffs the company describes as significantly below average prices in Europe and North America. For an energy-hungry processing facility, stable low-carbon power at a competitive price is not a footnote — it is a core economic driver. Add a deep-water port that NATO and Icelandic authorities are already upgrading, proximity to Keflavík International Airport, and a regional skilled workforce, and the logic of the location starts to come into focus.

Why a Brownfield Site Beats a Blank Slate

There is a deeper strategic point in choosing Helguvík. The site is not raw land; it is a brownfield complex that already hosts substantial industrial infrastructure left from the former United Silicon smelter, which began production around 2016–2017 before ceasing operations amid environmental and operational problems. For a developer, inheriting existing buildings, grid connections, and port infrastructure can dramatically compress the time and capital required to stand up a processing operation compared with building from scratch.

Greenland Mines has been careful — publicly and pointedly — to distance itself from the previous operation's troubles. The company states it has no intention of reviving silicon-metal smelting and that any future activity at Helguvík would be designed from the outset to meet high environmental standards, use modern technology and emissions controls, and maintain an open relationship with local stakeholders. President Bo Møller Stensgaard framed the agreement as the product of a constructive collaboration: he described a shared ambition with Reykjanes Investment to see the site “redeveloped into a modern, transparent and low-impact industrial hub that respects local communities and Iceland's ambitious environmental objectives.”

That positioning matters beyond public relations. Social licence — the acceptance of local communities and authorities — has become one of the decisive variables in whether critical-minerals projects get built in Western jurisdictions. By securing an option rather than rushing an acquisition, and by foregrounding environmental performance, Greenland Mines is trying to keep both its financial flexibility and its community standing intact while it completes the technical and economic studies that will determine whether a Helguvík facility makes sense at all.

A Two-Asset Platform Aimed at the West's Weak Spots

The Helguvík option does not stand alone; it plugs into a broader strategy built on two Greenland assets. Alongside Skaergaard's palladium-gold-platinum endowment, Greenland Mines has entered a definitive agreement to acquire the Sarfartoq project in southwest Greenland — a neodymium-praseodymium magnet rare-earth project, with a strategic offtake partnership attached. Those two elements target precisely the materials the West has flagged as most exposed: PGMs concentrated in Russia and South Africa, and rare-earth magnets dominated by China across mining and especially refining.

Taken together, the company is attempting to build a vertically integrated, Atlantic-focused critical-metals platform: high-quality upstream resources in Greenland, potential mid-stream processing and logistics in Iceland, and end-markets in a Europe and North America increasingly determined to source outside Chinese and Russian supply chains. It is an ambitious vision for a company of GRML's size, and it remains a vision — dependent on studies, permits, financing, and execution still to come. But the strategic coherence is clear, and the Helguvík move is a concrete step toward making the corridor more than a slide in a presentation.

How Greenland Mines Stacks Up Against the Field

Greenland Mines is one of a growing cohort of developers racing to build Western-aligned supply for the metals that electrification, defense, and clean energy depend on. Looking at how a few peers are positioned helps frame both the opportunity and the scale of the challenge.

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ: CRML) is the most direct geographic comparison, advancing the Tanbreez rare-earth project in southern Greenland and recently executing a 15-year binding offtake agreement for rare-earth concentrate. With a market capitalization in the billion-dollar range, Critical Metals shows how strongly the market has rewarded Greenland-based critical-minerals stories with credible offtake — a useful benchmark for what GRML is building on the same island, and a reminder that Greenland has become a focal point of the Western supply-chain push.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) is the bellwether for the Western rare-earth and magnet thesis that GRML's Sarfartoq project speaks to. As the operator of the Mountain Pass mine in California and a recipient of high-profile U.S. government backing, MP has become the template for how a domestic critical-minerals producer can be re-rated when it pairs a scarce asset with strategic support. It illustrates the destination GRML's rare-earth ambitions point toward, at a far larger and more advanced scale.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ: NB) offers a parallel in the development-stage, multi-critical-mineral category, advancing a U.S. project aimed at rare earths and other strategic elements as part of the same reshoring wave. As a company working to convert a large resource into a financed, built operation, NioCorp mirrors the execution path — studies, permitting, and capital — that GRML must travel, and underscores how much sits between a strong resource and a producing mine.

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PGE) (OTCQB: PGEZF) rounds out the group as the cleanest platinum-group-metals analogue, advancing its Stillwater West palladium-platinum-rhodium project in Montana and reporting continued resource-expansion drilling. As one of the few Western-jurisdiction PGM developers, Stillwater speaks directly to the same Russia-and-South-Africa-dependence problem that Skaergaard's palladium and platinum endowment is positioned to address. These companies are referenced to illustrate the sector and do not imply any partnership, endorsement, affiliation, or comparable financial performance; they span different metals, jurisdictions, sizes, and stages, and Greenland Mines sits among the earlier-stage names.

What to Watch From Here

The Helguvík agreement is, by its own terms, a non-binding letter of intent with a first right of refusal — an option, not a commitment. The markers worth tracking are whether that option matures toward a binding agreement; the results of the technical, metallurgical, and environmental studies that will determine if a processing facility at Helguvík is viable; progress on the Skaergaard field campaign and metallurgical work; and the closing and integration of the Sarfartoq rare-earth acquisition. Each is a step in converting a compelling map into an actual supply chain.

Investors should keep the company's stage firmly in mind. Greenland Mines is a development-stage company; its resources are not reserves, no economic feasibility study has been completed on Skaergaard, and there is no certainty that the resources will be converted to reserves or that an economically viable operation can be established. The corridor strategy, for all its logic, depends on a long sequence of studies, permits, partnerships, and financing still ahead. But in a market hungry for Western-aligned critical-metals supply, a company assembling a mine, a corridor, and a processing option in friendly jurisdictions has put together a genuinely differentiated story — and the Helguvík move shows it is thinking about the whole chain, not just the rock.

CONTINUED … Learn more about Greenland Mines Ltd. at: https://usanewsgroup.com/grml-landing

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SOURCES:

[1] Greenland Mines Ltd. — “Greenland Mines Executes Strategic Downstream Agreement on Helguvík Industrial Complex in Iceland” (company press release, June 2026; primary source for the FROR, Helguvík site detail, corridor logistics, and Bo Møller Stensgaard quotes):

https://greenlandmines.com/projects/skaergaard-site/



[2] Greenland Mines Ltd. — SEC Form 8-K / corporate disclosure (Skaergaard NI 43-101 resource: 25.4 Moz PdEq / 23.5 Moz AuEq; ~$68B gross in-situ value at Feb 2026 prices; GTK Mintec metallurgical program):

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1907223/000121390026032870/ea028303601ex99-1.htm

[3] Greenland Mines Ltd. / PR Newswire — Sarfartoq Nd-Pr rare-earth acquisition from Neo Performance Materials (US$35M; Neo retains equity and up-to-60% offtake; SW Greenland):

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/nasdaq-listed-critical-minerals-developer-lands-game-changing-greenland-rare-earth-deal-843606551.html

[4] Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML) — Tanbreez rare-earth project updates and 15-year REalloys offtake (peer Greenland developer; May–June 2026)



[5] Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PGE) — Stillwater West PGM project rhodium assays and resource expansion (Western-jurisdiction PGM peer; May 2026)



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CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING MINERAL RESOURCES:

The Mineral Resource Estimates referenced in this article were prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 by SLR Consulting as disclosed in the technical report dated November 22, 2022. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. The gross undiscounted in-situ metal values expressed herein are illustrative calculations using February 2026 metal prices and do not account for mining recoveries, metallurgical losses, capital costs, operating costs, royalties, taxes, permitting requirements, or any other technical or economic factors. These values are not indicative of future revenue, project economics or net present value. No preliminary economic assessment, pre-feasibility study, or feasibility study has been completed on the Skaergaard Project, and there is no certainty that the Mineral Resources disclosed will be converted to Mineral Reserves or that an economically viable mining operation can be established.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This publication contains forward-looking information which is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this publication include that demand for platinum group metals and critical minerals will continue to grow and tighten; that Greenland Mines Ltd’s Skaergaard Project will advance through its planned technical, metallurgical, and environmental work programs as described; that the Company’s engagements with SLR Consulting, GTK Mintec, and WSP will proceed as planned; that the Iceland LOI will progress toward a binding agreement with the cost and savings characteristics described; that comparable companies will perform as expected. The forward-looking information contained herein is provided for the purpose of assisting the reader to understand the Company’s business, however such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Risks that could change or prevent these statements from coming to fruition include changing governmental laws and policies; permitting risks; the Company’s ability to obtain and retain necessary licensing; political and competitive risks; failure of forecasts and assumptions to come to fruition; metal price volatility; the inherent uncertainty of mineral resource estimates; and other unforeseen circumstances. The publisher of this article does not take responsibility for the accuracy of any statements made by the issuing company or its representatives. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and the publisher undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.