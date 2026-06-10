Sinclair and Feeding America® Launch Sinclair Cares: Summer Hunger Relief

Fundraising Partnership to Help Provide Meals to Children This Summer When School is Not in Session

Sinclair to Donate $25,000

BALTIMORE and CHICAGO, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 21 million children* eat free school meals during the year. During the summer months, when school is out of session and school meals are no longer available, food banks step in to help get nutritious food to children and families.

Sinclair today announced the company will partner with Feeding America® to launch Sinclair Cares: Summer Hunger Relief, an awareness and fundraising campaign to help provide meals to children and their families across the U.S. this summer.

Through financial contributions, viewers can help provide access to meals to children and families in their local community. Campaign donations will directly support the local Feeding America food bank, based on the zip code on the donor’s credit card.

Through Feeding America, every $1 dollar donated helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local partner food banks.

In partnership with Feeding America, Sinclair will produce content to air throughout the campaign, and Sinclair will also produce a 30-minute special which will spotlight ways to help children stay nourished and healthy throughout the summer, featuring interviews with Feeding America partner network members across the country. The special, hosted by The National News Desk anchor Angela Brown, will air on Sinclair’s television stations June 27 & 28, and the stations will stream an extended version of the special on their respective websites on June 26.

Sinclair Cares: Summer Hunger Relief, will also be supported through public service campaigns across the company’s owned and/or operated television stations as well as Comet TV, CHARGE, The Nest and Roar networks.

The campaign, which begins today, will be supported by a $25,000 donation from Sinclair.

The stations will host a planned day of giving on June 25.

“With 1 in 5 kids facing hunger in America**, this initiative is crucial in addressing the food insecurity that many children face during the summer months when school is not in session,” said Rob Weisbord, Chief Operating Officer and President of Local Media. “At Sinclair, our mission is rooted in Enriching Local Lives, and caring for people in need is one of our core principles. Through our partnership with Feeding America and the reach of our local stations, we are able to raise awareness, inspire action, and help provide meals to children and families in the communities we serve. We are proud to once again support this important effort and encourage viewers to join us in making a meaningful impact this summer.”

“Together with Sinclair and its generous viewers, we can help kids get consistent access to summer meals—and summer fun," said Linda Nageotte, Feeding America's president and chief operating officer. "Every donation strengthens the support kids and their families can count on, keeping them fed and free during the summer."

Visit www.SinclairCares.com to donate to the Sinclair Cares: Summer Hunger Relief campaign or learn how to volunteer at a local Feeding America food bank.

About Sinclair:

Sinclair, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 177 television stations in 79 markets affiliated with all major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel, the premium destination for tennis enthusiasts; and multicast networks CHARGE, Comet, ROAR, and The Nest. Sinclair’s content portfolio includes AMP Media, which produces a growing slate of original programming across multiple platforms. For more information, please visit www.sbgi.net.

About Sinclair Cares:

Sinclair Cares utilizes the strength of Sinclair Inc.’s properties to uplift organizations and inspire audiences and employees to make a positive impact in their communities. A company-wide initiative, Sinclair Cares mobilizes Sinclair’s assets to support various community and charitable endeavors through financial assistance, volunteerism and raising awareness of important topics through Sinclair’s media platforms. Recent partnerships include Feeding America, The American Red Cross, The Salvation Army, American Cancer Society, Reading Is Fundamental, National Diaper Bank Network, NAMI, and DAV.

About Feeding America:

Rooted in the voices of neighbors facing hunger, Feeding America® unites the country to ensure everyone has access to food and a thriving future. We support tens of millions of people as part of a nationwide network of 250+ food banks, 20+ statewide food bank associations, 10+ regional co-ops and 60,000+ agency partners, food pantries and meal programs. Powered by leaders and volunteers embedded in local communities, we are one of the nation’s most effective food distribution systems to drive immediate impact today—and a catalyst for long-term change through advocating for legislation that improves food security and work to address its factors. We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations and supporters, acting united with unwavering commitment to provide nourishing food and work to end hunger at its roots so everyone can live fuller, healthier lives.

Visit FeedingAmerica.org to learn more.

Media Contacts:

Sinclair Broadcast Group: Jessica Bellucci, jbellucci-c@sbgtv.com

Feeding America: Emily James, ejames@feedingamerica.org

Category: General

* USDA Food and Nutrition Service. (2023). National School Lunch - Participation and Meals Served [Data Set]. USDA. https://www.fns.usda.gov/sites/default/files/resource-files/slsummar-5.pdf

**Source: Rabbitt, M.P., Reed-Jones, M., Hales, L.J., Suttles, S., & Burke, M.P. (2025). Household food security in the United States in 2024 (Report No. ERR-358). U.S. Department of Agriculture, Economic Research Service.