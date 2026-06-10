Prisma Grand Cayman Introduces Soho Lofts: Affordable Luxury Real Estate In The Cayman Islands

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silverfin Development Company announces the introduction of Soho Lofts at Prisma Grand Cayman . These two-bedroom terrace residences are designed to open a new entry point into affordable luxury real estate in the Cayman Islands, without compromising on design, location, or lifestyle.

Modern Loft Living in the Cayman Islands

Prisma Grand Cayman sits at the heart of Crystal Harbor, one of the island's most established and walkable communities. Its fully pedestrian promenade, waterfront setting, and resort-caliber amenities, including 24-hour concierge, car service, and an owners' lounge, have positioned it as one of the most anticipated new residential developments in Grand Cayman in 2026.

Each Soho Loft is light-filled and positioned to capture views of the North Sound, Seven Mile Beach, Governors Harbor, and the adjacent golf course. The glass, brick, and steel design language runs throughout, creating a distinctive and modern environment where every detail reflects the essence with which Prisma was conceived: a place for community and enjoyment, anchored by shared spaces that make daily life feel considered rather than incidental.

A New Price Point. The Same Standard.

Michael Ryan , the developer behind the Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman and FIN Grand Cayman , brings the same discipline that defined those projects to Prisma. His ongoing commitment to the Cayman Islands market and his core belief that the islands' fundamentals will continue to attract long-term investors inform his decision to introduce this new Cayman resort-style residences, starting at US$1,599,000, enabling buyers to participate at every level.

These modern lofts at the heart of the Seven Mile beach corridor are a materialization of that vision, offering a more accessible price point in one of the Caribbean's most fundamentally resilient, supply-constrained, tax-neutral environments, opening the door to attainable premium real estate with no trade-off on finish or address.

Enquire Directly

Soho Lofts at Prisma Grand Cayman represent something rare in this market: an opportunity for buyers who understand that in Cayman, value is structural rather than cyclical. Private introductions are available through prismagrandcayman.com . For those ready to explore Soho Lofts, the conversation starts there.

Michael Ryan, Chairman and CEO

Silverfin Development Ltd.

+1 345 527-5673

jenner@silverfin.ky

https://mikerryan.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/95d9eabe-5918-4e06-9608-d4b17017cbf5