Mitsubishi HC Capital America Closes More than 30 Structured Finance and Leasing Transactions in Latest Fiscal Year

NORWALK, Conn., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitsubishi HC Capital America, a leading provider of financing and asset solutions across North America, closed a record-breaking 32 financing transactions in its Structured Finance and Leasing business during its last fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, underscoring the company’s continued momentum in delivering tailored capital solutions for middle-market businesses.

The transaction mix of 19 Sponsor Finance deals and 13 Project Finance deals reflect continued demand for structured capital solutions supporting balance sheet management, liquidity preservation and strategic investment. Specific Sponsor Finance activity included acquisition financings, recapitalizations, refinancing transactions and follow-on growth capital. Project Finance transactions supported solar and battery energy storage assets, distributed energy and microgrids, energy efficiency upgrades, and digital infrastructure, including hyperscale and neocloud data center development.

“Our partners are increasingly focused on working with financing providers who can structure solutions aligned with long-term growth and operational flexibility,” said Chris Pagano, Senior Vice President of Structured Finance and Leasing at Mitsubishi HC Capital America. “We continue to see steady demand from companies advancing strategic initiatives and remain focused on delivering tailored capital solutions that support their objectives.”

Sponsor Finance activity reflects continued deployment across sectors, supporting sponsor-backed companies in M&A, recapitalization and refinancing scenarios. Project Finance volume highlights ongoing investment in energy transition and digital infrastructure, particularly in data center development and energy efficiency-related projects.

“Our integrated Sponsor and Project Finance capabilities allow us to underwrite opportunities with a consistent framework,” Pagano added. “Speed of execution, structuring expertise and certainty of capital continue to be key considerations for our clients.”

Businesses seeking additional information on Mitsubishi HC Capital America’s financing capabilities can visit www.mhccna.com or connect with the company on LinkedIn.

About Mitsubishi HC Capital America

Mitsubishi HC Capital America, together with Mitsubishi HC Capital Canada, provides robust specialty financing solutions across North America. A member of a diverse family of financing companies serving North America, the company uses its strong backing and deep resources from its parent company in Japan to combine a consultative approach with customized financial solutions, serving more than 64,000 customers.

With $7 billion in assets, Mitsubishi HC Capital America partners with vendors, equipment manufacturers, dealers and distributors, end users and commercial finance clients. The company serves the following industries: Construction, Distribution, EV and charging infrastructure, Franchise, Healthcare, Industrial, Insurance, Manufacturing, Technology and Transportation.

Learn more at www.mhccna.com or follow us on LinkedIn.