ColonBroom Introduces Updated GLP-1 Premium Formula Focused on Appetite, Digestive, and Metabolic Support

Vilnius, Lithuania, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ColonBroom has announced an updated version of its GLP-1 Premium formula, designed to support appetite regulation, digestive wellness, and metabolic balance through plant-based ingredients and fiber-focused supplementation.

ColonBroom, a wellness brand known for its fiber-based digestive health supplements, has introduced an updated version of its GLP-1 Premium formula. The enhanced product is designed to support appetite management, digestive health, blood sugar balance, and overall metabolic wellness through a blend of plant-based compounds and functional ingredients.

The updated formula reflects growing consumer interest in wellness products that support satiety, balanced eating habits, and digestive function as part of broader health and lifestyle goals.

Focus on GLP-1 Support and Digestive Wellness

GLP-1, or glucagon-like peptide-1, is a naturally occurring hormone involved in appetite signaling and blood sugar regulation. ColonBroom’s GLP-1 Premium formula is designed to support the body’s natural metabolic processes without pharmaceutical ingredients.

According to the company, the updated formulation incorporates additional plant-derived compounds selected for their role in supporting appetite awareness and post-meal metabolic response.

Updated Ingredient Profile

The revised formula includes citrus flavonoids, green tea catechins, green coffee bean chlorogenic acids, and cinnamon bark extract. These ingredients are commonly studied for their relationship to glucose metabolism, digestive balance, and satiety support.

ColonBroom states that the formula was developed to complement healthy lifestyle habits, including hydration, balanced nutrition, and consistent daily wellness routines.

Consumer Wellness Trends Driving Demand

The launch comes amid increasing public interest in digestive health and appetite-support supplements. ColonBroom has built its brand around digestive wellness, particularly fiber supplementation designed to support regularity and reduce bloating.

With the updated GLP-1 Premium formula, the company is expanding its wellness portfolio to address broader consumer concerns related to eating habits, energy balance, and metabolic support.

Product Availability

The updated ColonBroom GLP-1 Premium formula is currently available through the company’s official website. The supplement is vegan, gluten-free, and formulated without artificial additives.

As with any dietary supplement, consumers are encouraged to consult a healthcare professional before use, particularly individuals who are pregnant, nursing, under 18, or managing existing medical conditions.

About ColonBroom

ColonBroom is a wellness brand focused on wellness, weight management, and metabolic health. The company develops products designed to complement healthy lifestyle habits, support satiety, promote digestive wellness, and help individuals achieve their weight-loss goals through science-backed nutritional solutions.

For more information, users can visit:

https://colonbroom.com/





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