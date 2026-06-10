Cumulus Media’s Westwood One Presents Exclusive Multiplatform Audio Coverage of the 2026 NCAA® Men’s College World Series Championships

ATLANTA, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media’s Westwood One, one of America's largest audio networks and the exclusive national audio broadcast partner of the NCAA, in conjunction with the NCAA Radio Network, will once again be home to every pitch, hit, and home run of the NCAA Division I Men’s College World Series Championship Finals, live from Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska. Coverage of the best of three Championship series will begin at 7:45 PM ET on Saturday, June 20th.

Championship Series All-Star Broadcast Team

Kevin Kugler will call all the action from Charles Schwab Field, his 22nd straight CWS for the NCAA Radio Network. He will be joined in the booth by play-by-play announcer Scott Graham for the 15th consecutive year. John Bishop serves as the field reporter for the sixth time.

Preliminary Game Coverage

Usher Media Group/1620 The Zone and Westwood One, in conjunction with the NCAA Radio Network, will present the preliminary games of the Men's College World Series as part of the broadcast schedule. The preliminary round of the championship will be conducted in a double elimination format, and the two bracket survivors will play a best-of-three series to determine the champion.

Where to Listen

Westwood One’s complete NCAA Men’s College World Series coverage can be heard on terrestrial radio stations nationwide and via SiriusXM. All games will also be streamed online for free at NCAA.com/MCWS and on westwoodonesports.com and on the Westwood One Sports app available in the iTunes and Google Play stores. Additionally, the broadcasts will be available for free via the NCAA Men’s College World Series app or The Varsity Network app. Fans can also access live audio via Alexa-enabled devices by asking “Open Westwood One Sports”. TuneIn premium subscribers can also hear all the action live.

The complete schedule of 2026 NCAA Men’s College World Series:

Double Elimination Games: Friday, June 12, 2026 Game 1: 1:40 PM ET Game 2: 6:40 PM ET Saturday, June 13, 2026 Game 3: 2.40 PM ET Game 4: 7:40 PM ET Sunday, June 14, 2026 Game 5: 1:40 PM ET Game 6: 6:40 PM ET Monday, June 15, 2026 Game 7: 1:40 PM ET Game 8: 6:40 PM ET Tuesday, June 16, 2026 Game 9: 1:40 PM ET Game 10: 7:40 PM ET Wednesday, June 17, 2026 Game 11:

1:40 PM ET Game 12: 6:40 PM ET Thursday, June 18, 2026 Game 13: If necessary 1:40 PM ET or 6:40 PM ET Game 14: If necessary 1:40 PM ET or 6:40 PM ET Championship Finals (Best of 3 Games): Saturday, June 20, 2026 Game 1 7:45 PM ET Sunday, June 21, 2026 Game 2 2:15 PM ET Monday, June 22, 2026** Game 3 6:45 PM ET ** ** Finals Game 3 is only played if necessary

A complete schedule of games, announcer bios, and a list of radio stations airing Westwood One’s broadcast of the NCAA Division I Men’s College World Series can be found on westwoodonesports.com or the Westwood One Sports app.

NCAA and the Men’s College World Series are trademarks of the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

Westwood One Sports is home to some of the most exciting sports broadcasts on radio. In addition to being the exclusive national audio broadcaster of the NFL since 1987 – featuring regular and post-season NFL football, including the playoffs and the Super Bowl – its other extensive properties include NCAA Basketball, including the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Tournaments and the Final Four®; NCAA Football; The Masters; US Soccer; and other marquee sporting events. On social media, join the Westwood One Sports community on Facebook at facebook.com/westwoodonesports, Instagram at instagram.com/westwoodonesports, and X at x.com/westwood1sports. For more information, visit www.westwoodonesports.com.



About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 393 owned-and-operated radio stations across 84 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, US Soccer, AP News, and the Academy of Country Music Awards, across more than 7,800 affiliated stations through Westwood One, a leading national audio network; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, an established and influential platform for original podcasts that are smart, entertaining, and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

About the NCAA

The National Collegiate Athletic Association provides a world-class athletics and academic experience that fosters lifelong well-being for more than 520,000 student-athletes annually. The NCAA stages 92 championships across three divisions, and its 1,100 member schools provide nearly $4 billion in athletics scholarships every year. Visit ncaa.org and ncaa.com for more.

Contact: Lisa Dollinger, Dollinger Strategic Communication, for Cumulus Media | Westwood One, lisa@dollcomm.com, and 512.633.4084.