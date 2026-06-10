Vishay Intertechnology Extends ILHB Series of Automotive Grade Ferrite Beads to Support Wider Range of EMC Noise Reduction Applications

 | Source: Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Devices Now Available in Smaller 0402, 0603, 0805, 1008, and 1206 Case Sizes, With Higher Current to 6 A and a Wider Range of Impedance Values From 10 Ω to 2700 Ω

MALVERN, Pa., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced an expansion of its ILHB series of Automotive Grade multilayer chip ferrite beads for high current filtering. The Vishay Dale devices now offer higher current capability, smaller case sizes, and a wider range of impedance values to meet a broader set of EMC noise reduction requirements.

The ILHB series is now available in 0402, 0603, 0805, 1008, and 1206 case sizes with current handling up to 6 A and impedance values from 10 Ω to 2700 Ω. The expanded lineup allows designers to achieve higher current handling in smaller packages, while delivering two to three times the current capability for the same package size and impedance value.

This expanded range of sizes, current handling, and impedance values allows the ILHB ferrite beads to be used in a wider array of EMC noise reduction applications. These include high current, high frequency, and signal-specific filtering in automotive energy distribution and management systems; industrial automation systems; home and building controls; computers and computer peripherals; consumer devices; white goods; medical instrumentation; avionics; and telecom infrastructure.

To simplify device selection, the ILHB product datasheets have also been enhanced with additional design parameters that help engineers estimate bead performance across more frequencies without consulting multiple performance graphs. These parameters include impedance peak value and frequency, the frequency at which impedance drops below the nominal value, and the X- and R-frequency crossover point.

The AEC-Q200 qualified devices feature a silver (Ag) inner conductor with copper (Cu), nickel (Ni), and tin (Sn) plating. The ferrite beads operate over a temperature range from -55 °C to +125 °C and are RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green.

Device Specification Table:

Part numberIHLB-0402IHLB-0603IHLB-0805IHLB-1008IHLB-1206
Case size04020603080510081206
Dimensions (mm)1.0 x 0.5 x 0.51.6 x 0.8 x 0.82.0 x 1.2 x 0.852.5 x 2.03.2 x 1.6
Z at 100 MHz (Ω)10 to 180022 to 250017 to 2700300 to 60019 to 1000
DCR max. (mΩ)18 to 24007 to 180010 to 8003010 to 300
Rated DC current at 85 °C(¹)(A)0.05 to 3.10.05 to 60.2 to 640.5 to 6
Zpk(²)(Ω)19 to 373828 to 252621.6 to 31 868554 to 67032.68 to 1167
F at Zpk(³)(MHz)97 to 132978 to 100072 to 1132122 to 15561 to 2921
Z typ. at 100 MHz (Ω)10 to 203822 to 220017 to 2713309 to 51717.2 to 1000
F at ZDO(4)(MHz)125 to > 10 000100 to 800084 to 8000138 to 222100 to > 10 000
XL / XR x over(5)(MHz)31 to 71026 to 43923 to 298100 to 11725 to 120

(1) Rated current is the DC current that causes a 40 °C temperature rise at 20 °C ambient
(2)Zpk = peak of impedance curve
(3) F at Zpk = frequency of Zpk
(4) F at ZDO = frequency above 100 MHz where Z drops to nominal Z
(5) XL / XR x over = crossover point for inductive reactance and resistance impedance

Samples and production quantities of the ILHB ferrite beads are available now, with lead times of 8 to 10 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech® is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology
Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Links to product datasheets:
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?34689  (ILHB-0402)
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?34690  (ILHB-0603)
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?34691  (ILHB-0805)
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?34695  (ILHB-1008)
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?34692  (ILHB-1206)

Link to product photo:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72177720333990614

For more information please contact:
Vishay Intertechnology
Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400
peter.henrici@vishay.com
 or
Redpines
Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233
bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com


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Vishay Intertechnology Automotive Grade Ferrite Beads ILHB series Vishay Green multilayer chip ferrite beads

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