Vishay Intertechnology Extends ILHB Series of Automotive Grade Ferrite Beads to Support Wider Range of EMC Noise Reduction Applications

Devices Now Available in Smaller 0402, 0603, 0805, 1008, and 1206 Case Sizes, With Higher Current to 6 A and a Wider Range of Impedance Values From 10 Ω to 2700 Ω

MALVERN, Pa., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced an expansion of its ILHB series of Automotive Grade multilayer chip ferrite beads for high current filtering. The Vishay Dale devices now offer higher current capability, smaller case sizes, and a wider range of impedance values to meet a broader set of EMC noise reduction requirements.

The ILHB series is now available in 0402, 0603, 0805, 1008, and 1206 case sizes with current handling up to 6 A and impedance values from 10 Ω to 2700 Ω. The expanded lineup allows designers to achieve higher current handling in smaller packages, while delivering two to three times the current capability for the same package size and impedance value.

This expanded range of sizes, current handling, and impedance values allows the ILHB ferrite beads to be used in a wider array of EMC noise reduction applications. These include high current, high frequency, and signal-specific filtering in automotive energy distribution and management systems; industrial automation systems; home and building controls; computers and computer peripherals; consumer devices; white goods; medical instrumentation; avionics; and telecom infrastructure.

To simplify device selection, the ILHB product datasheets have also been enhanced with additional design parameters that help engineers estimate bead performance across more frequencies without consulting multiple performance graphs. These parameters include impedance peak value and frequency, the frequency at which impedance drops below the nominal value, and the X- and R-frequency crossover point.

The AEC-Q200 qualified devices feature a silver (Ag) inner conductor with copper (Cu), nickel (Ni), and tin (Sn) plating. The ferrite beads operate over a temperature range from -55 °C to +125 °C and are RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green.

Device Specification Table:

Part number IHLB-0402 IHLB-0603 IHLB-0805 IHLB-1008 IHLB-1206 Case size 0402 0603 0805 1008 1206 Dimensions (mm) 1.0 x 0.5 x 0.5 1.6 x 0.8 x 0.8 2.0 x 1.2 x 0.85 2.5 x 2.0 3.2 x 1.6 Z at 100 MHz (Ω) 10 to 1800 22 to 2500 17 to 2700 300 to 600 19 to 1000 DCR max. (mΩ) 18 to 2400 7 to 1800 10 to 800 30 10 to 300 Rated DC current at 85 °C(¹)(A) 0.05 to 3.1 0.05 to 6 0.2 to 6 4 0.5 to 6 Z pk (²)(Ω) 19 to 3738 28 to 2526 21.6 to 31 868 554 to 670 32.68 to 1167 F at Z pk (³)(MHz) 97 to 1329 78 to 1000 72 to 1132 122 to 155 61 to 2921 Z typ. at 100 MHz (Ω) 10 to 2038 22 to 2200 17 to 2713 309 to 517 17.2 to 1000 F at Z DO (4)(MHz) 125 to > 10 000 100 to 8000 84 to 8000 138 to 222 100 to > 10 000 XL / XR x over(5)(MHz) 31 to 710 26 to 439 23 to 298 100 to 117 25 to 120

(1) Rated current is the DC current that causes a 40 °C temperature rise at 20 °C ambient

(2)Z pk = peak of impedance curve

(3) F at Z pk = frequency of Z pk

(4) F at Z DO = frequency above 100 MHz where Z drops to nominal Z

(5) XL / XR x over = crossover point for inductive reactance and resistance impedance

Samples and production quantities of the ILHB ferrite beads are available now, with lead times of 8 to 10 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech® is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology

Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Links to product datasheets:

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?34689 (ILHB-0402)

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?34690 (ILHB-0603)

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?34691 (ILHB-0805)

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?34695 (ILHB-1008)

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?34692 (ILHB-1206)

Link to product photo:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72177720333990614

For more information please contact:

Vishay Intertechnology

Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400

peter.henrici@vishay.com

or

Redpines

Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233

bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com