Starfighters Space, Inc. Shareholders Are Encouraged to Contact Johnson Fistel for More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating whether Starfighters Space, Inc. (NYSE American: FJET) or certain of its executive officers violated state or federal securities laws. The investigation focuses on investors’ losses and whether they may be recovered under federal securities laws.

What if I purchased Starfighters Space securities?

If you purchased Starfighters Space securities and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now: Click here to join the investigation.

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Background of the Investigation

Starfighters Space completed its Regulation A initial public offering in December 2025, raising approximately $40 million through the sale of common stock at $3.59 per share. The Company’s common stock began trading on NYSE American under the ticker symbol “FJET” on December 18, 2025.

On February 23, 2026, Starfighters Space announced that founder Rick Svetkoff had resigned as Chief Executive Officer, President, Chairman, and Director. The Company also disclosed that Brenda Svetkoff, Mr. Svetkoff’s spouse, resigned as Company secretary. The Board appointed Tim Franta as Chief Executive Officer.

On February 25, 2026, Starfighters Space filed a Form 8-K disclosing additional information regarding the resignations. According to the filing, Mr. Svetkoff’s resignation letter indicated that his disagreement with the Board and the Company related to the operations, policies, and practices of the Company acting through the Board led to his decision to resign from all officer positions and as a director. The Company further disclosed that Mrs. Svetkoff’s resignation letter similarly indicated that her disagreement with the Board and the Company related to the operations, policies, and practices of the Company acting through the Board led to her decision to resign as secretary. Starfighters stated that it “respectfully disagrees with the substance of and the assertions and characterizations that are contained in the resignation letters.”

Following these disclosures, Starfighters Space’s stock price declined sharply.

In light of these disclosures, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Starfighters Space complied with federal securities laws. If you suffered losses, or are a long-term holder of Starfighters Space stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder litigation involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other violations of state and federal law.

Johnson Fistel has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. In 2024, the firm recovered approximately $90,725,000 for investors.

Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices. This press release may be considered a promotional communication. The attorney responsible for this communication is Frank J. Johnson.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com