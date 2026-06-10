The Ensign Group, Inc. Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating whether The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSG) or certain of its executive officers violated state or federal securities laws. The investigation focuses on investors’ losses and whether they may be recovered under federal securities laws.

What if I purchased Ensign securities?

If you purchased Ensign securities and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now: Click Here to Join the Investigation.

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Background of the Investigation

On June 8, 2026, Hunterbrook Media published a report concerning The Ensign Group, Inc. The report alleged, among other things, that Ensign’s growth and profitability were driven by chronic understaffing at its nursing facilities, resulting in inadequate patient care, violations of staffing requirements, misleading quality metrics, and substantial related-party payments.

Hunterbrook further alleged that Ensign’s facilities reported superior quality metrics while allegedly performing worse on independently verifiable measures. The report also alleged that former employees described document falsification, improper billing practices, efforts to manipulate performance data, and other practices that allegedly conflicted with the Company’s public statements regarding its clinical outcomes and quality ratings.

Following publication of the Hunterbrook report, Ensign’s stock price declined in intraday trading.

In light of these allegations, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Ensign complied with federal laws. If you suffered losses, or are a long-term holder of Ensign stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Top Law Firm – Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder litigation involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other violations of state and federal law.

Johnson Fistel has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. In 2024, the firm recovered approximately $90,725,000 for investors.

Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices. This press release may be considered a promotional communication. The attorney responsible for this communication is Frank J. Johnson.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations

(619) 814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com