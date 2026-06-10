Compass, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Compass, Inc., (“Compass" or the "Company") (NYSE: COMP) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/compass-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The investigation centers on whether Compass made materially false or misleading statements by downplaying serious regulatory risks and antitrust vulnerabilities following its $1.6 billion merger with Anywhere Real Estate. While the Company assured investors of its stable growth and successful regulatory clearance, it allegedly concealed that Department of Justice antitrust officials had actively fought to block the merger over market concentration concerns, drawing sharp congressional scrutiny from Senator Elizabeth Warren regarding the creation of an anti-competitive agent network.

The underlying truth emerged when The Real Deal revealed that the New York Attorney General’s office had launched an antitrust investigation into the residential giant, with state agents approaching rival New York City brokerages for information. This undisclosed regulatory exposure culminated in a sharp 12.69% drop in Compass stock, closing at $7.54 and causing significant financial injury to shareholders who relied on the Company's assurances of regulatory compliance.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising