AMPLIFY Proudly Continues Its Support of the Pennsylvania Association for Justice at the 2026 Annual Summer Convention

PHILADELPHIA, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMPLIFY is proud to continue its longstanding support of the Pennsylvania Association for Justice (PAJ) as the organization gathers for its 2026 Annual Summer Convention , bringing together trial lawyers, legal leaders, and advocates committed to protecting the civil justice system. The convention will take place June 17–19 in Hamburg, New Jersey.

As a dedicated supporter of PAJ and its mission, AMPLIFY looks forward to connecting with members throughout the convention and celebrating the important work Pennsylvania trial lawyers do every day on behalf of injured individuals and families.

"Our relationship with PAJ is one of the most meaningful partnerships we have in the legal industry," said Matthew Hughes, Chief Brand Ambassador at AMPLIFY. "The attorneys who make up this organization are passionate advocates for justice, and we are honored to support their efforts year after year. The Annual Summer Convention is an opportunity to learn, collaborate, and celebrate the people who are making a difference in the lives of their clients and communities."

AMPLIFY's support of PAJ extends beyond the Summer Convention. The agency has proudly participated in PAJ initiatives throughout the year, including educational programming and its ongoing involvement as a Justice Business Partner. Through these efforts, AMPLIFY continues to support the attorneys and firms dedicated to preserving access to justice across Pennsylvania.

The PAJ Annual Summer Convention serves as one of the organization's premier events, providing attendees with opportunities for continuing legal education, networking, and discussions surrounding the future of the plaintiff's bar.

"At AMPLIFY, we believe in supporting the organizations that support trial lawyers," Hughes added. "PAJ plays a vital role in strengthening the plaintiff's bar, and we are proud to stand alongside its members as they continue fighting for fairness and accountability."

About AMPLIFY

AMPLIFY is a revolutionary boutique legal marketing and PR agency with one mission: to help law firms scale through story. Based in Palm Beach, New York, Miami, NY/NJ, Scottsdale, Minneapolis, and Montreal, we craft world-class narratives that build credibility and demand attention. Our work spans PR, earned and social media, powerful websites, and industry-leading video — all AI-optimized with a deep focus on how your firm will be found. For more information, visit https://www.amplifylaw.ai/ .