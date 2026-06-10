Type 2 Diabetes Market to Value USD 85 Billion by 2035, Growing at a 7.69% CAGR – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The Type 2 Diabetes Market was valued at USD 41.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 85 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 7.69% during 2026–2035, according to a new report by SNS Insider.”

The demand for medications in the Type 2 Diabetes Market is increasing at an impressive pace on account of the above drivers. New treatment approaches including the GLP-1 receptor agonists and SGLT-2 inhibitors are improving cardiovascular, renal, and weight-management outcomes and expanding their uptake in SDD diabetes care. The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) notes that there are over 537 million adults living with diabetes worldwide, with over 95% of these patients having type 2 diabetes, which means that long-term treatment solutions will be needed, driving ongoing demand.





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GLP-1 Innovation and Expanding Cardiometabolic Applications Accelerating Market Growth

The rapid adoption of GLP-1 receptor agonists, which have solid clinical data showing cardio protection, weight-loss advantages and renal protection, is one of the major market growth drivers. This has gained increasingly broader use beyond blood glucose control leading to increased physician adoption and increased patient demand. Concurrently, a growing global diabetes population increases the need for chronic disease management, while investment into next-generation dual- and triple-agonist therapies, oral GLP-1 formulations, and combination therapies are anticipated to significantly hasten market growth during the forecast period.

Leading Market Players Listed in the Type 2 Diabetes Market Report are:

Novo Nordisk A/S

Eli Lilly and Company

AstraZeneca plc

Sanofi SA

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Merck & Co., Inc. (MSD)

Johnson & Johnson (Janssen)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.

Biocon Ltd.

Wockhardt Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical

MannKind Corporation

Zealand Pharma A/S

Structure Therapeutics Inc.

Altimmune Inc.

Inventiva Pharma SA

Carmot Therapeutics Inc. (Roche)

Type 2 Diabetes Market Segmentation Analysis

By Drug Class

In 2025, Insulin was the leading drug class in the Type 2 Diabetes Market and represented about 32.5% of the overall Sales due to its necessity in the treatment of advanced disease and its long standing clinical use. GLP-1 receptor agonists have quickly become one of the most rapidly growing classes of products due to their ability to promote weight loss and address cardiovascular risk. Growth of SGLT-2 inhibitors is also anticipated to remain robust during the forecast period owing to mounting evidence supporting kidney and heart protective benefits.

By Route of Administration

In 2025, the subcutaneous segment dominated the market share, attributed to the increasing preference for injectable insulin along with GLP-1 therapies among the patients. The oral segment is expected to register fastest growth during the forecast period owing to increasingly conducted research activities for development and commercialization of oral GLP-1 formulations that offer enhanced patient convenience and compliance.

By Distribution Channel

In 2025, the retail pharmacies segment dominated the global market with the highest revenue share of around 70.3% owing to the wide availability and large volumes of prescription fills. During the forecast period, the online pharmacy segment is anticipated to witness the most rapid CAGR led by continued adoption of digital healthcare and the increasing prevalence of home-delivery pharmaceutical services globally.

Regional Analysis

North America held a major share in the Type 2 Diabetes Market in 2025 owing to the high prevalence of this disease, spending on healthcare, and presence of innovative reimbursement models leading to high uptake of premium diabetes therapies in the region.

The U.S. Type 2 Diabetes Market was valued at USD 10.62 billion and is projected to reach USD 19.07 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.75% during the forecast period. The market growth is fueled by rise in the incidence of obesity, increase in the usage of GLP-1 therapies and investments in diabetes care innovation.

The Europe Type 2 Diabetes Market is estimated at USD 11.12 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 21.74 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 6.93% during 2026–2035. Growth is mainly supported by ageing populations, prevalence of diabetes is increasing, and the breakthrough of modern cure methods and healthcare system through the main key regions in European countries.

The growth of the Asia Pacific market is expected to register the fastest during the forecast period due to high prevalence of diabetes, growth of healthcare access, urbanization, lifestyle change, and improving awareness for early diseases management. China and India will play a key role in regional demand.

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Recent Developments

2025: Eli Lilly continued expansion of its incretin-based diabetes portfolio, supporting broader access to advanced therapies targeting both glycemic control and weight management.

Eli Lilly continued expansion of its incretin-based diabetes portfolio, supporting broader access to advanced therapies targeting both glycemic control and weight management. 2025: Novo Nordisk advanced global commercialization initiatives for semaglutide-based therapies following strong demand across diabetes and cardiometabolic care segments.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

DRUG CLASS MARKET SHARE & COMPETITIVE BENCHMARKING – Evaluate revenue performance, prescription trends, and competitive positioning across insulin, GLP-1, SGLT-2, DPP-4, and emerging therapeutic classes.

– Evaluate revenue performance, prescription trends, and competitive positioning across insulin, GLP-1, SGLT-2, DPP-4, and emerging therapeutic classes. PRICING, REIMBURSEMENT & ACCESS ANALYSIS – Understand payer dynamics, reimbursement frameworks, affordability trends, and market access challenges across major healthcare systems.

– Understand payer dynamics, reimbursement frameworks, affordability trends, and market access challenges across major healthcare systems. CLINICAL PIPELINE & INNOVATION TRACKER – Assess development activity involving next-generation GLP-1, GIP, and triple-agonist therapies, including regulatory and commercialization milestones.

– Assess development activity involving next-generation GLP-1, GIP, and triple-agonist therapies, including regulatory and commercialization milestones. PATIENT ADHERENCE & TREATMENT PATTERN INSIGHTS – Analyze treatment preferences, switching behavior, therapy persistence, and adoption trends across various patient populations.

– Analyze treatment preferences, switching behavior, therapy persistence, and adoption trends across various patient populations. REGULATORY & APPROVAL LANDSCAPE – Track approvals, label expansions, safety updates, and regulatory developments influencing global diabetes treatment markets.

– Track approvals, label expansions, safety updates, and regulatory developments influencing global diabetes treatment markets. STRATEGIC COMPANY PROFILING & MARKET OPPORTUNITIES – Review product portfolios, pipeline strength, partnerships, acquisitions, and expansion strategies shaping the future competitive landscape.

Type 2 Diabetes Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 41.5 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 85.0 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.69% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Drug Class [Insulin, DPP-4 Inhibitors, GLP-1 Receptor Agonists, SGLT2 Inhibitors, Others]

• By Route of Administration [Oral, Subcutaneous, Intravenous]

• By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Other) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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