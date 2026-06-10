MagicSchool Names the 9 U.S. School Districts Leading the Way on AI in K-12 Education

DENVER, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MagicSchool , the leading AI platform built for K-12 schools, today released its inaugural "Districts Leading the Way: Class of 2026" report, recognizing nine U.S. school districts that are approaching AI with intention, keeping teachers at the center and students at the heart of every decision.

Every year, school districts across the country make bold decisions on behalf of their students and teachers. They rethink long-standing systems, explore new approaches, and look for ways to better support learning in a rapidly changing world. The “Districts Leading the Way: Class of 2026” represents communities doing exactly that: exploring AI with care and curiosity, staying grounded in the values that make great teaching possible, and finding new ways to give educators more valuable time back with their students.

"Each of these nine districts is approaching AI implementation the right way. They’re asking the difficult questions, staying close to what their teachers need, bringing families into the conversation, and making sure this technology makes a meaningful difference in student outcomes," said Adeel Khan, founder and CEO of MagicSchool. "They're setting the standard for how new technology should be introduced in schools, and every community in the country can learn from their approach."

The 2026 Class of Districts Leading the Way:

Atlanta Public Schools, Georgia: In Atlanta, district leaders are approaching AI adoption with a strong focus on people. Serving approximately 50,000 students, Atlanta Public Schools has looked at how new tools can help educators provide more individualized support while creating more opportunities for meaningful student engagement.

Across the district, conversations about AI have remained closely connected to relationships: supporting teachers, strengthening connections with students, and helping learners feel seen throughout the educational experience. Atlanta stands out for keeping human connection at the center of its approach to innovation.

Buffalo Public Schools, New York: Serving over 29,000 students, Buffalo is leading a pedagogical transformation through its Prompt Pioneers initiative. Rather than viewing AI solely as a productivity tool, the district has refocused its Instructional Technology Coaches to serve as instructional design partners who work alongside teachers through Unified Coaching Cycles.

This human-centered approach empowers educators to use AI as a high-level thought partner for deep lesson design, higher-order questioning, and creating inclusive supports that ensure all learners have access to rigorous, personalized instruction.

Davis School District, Utah: North of Salt Lake City, Davis School District serves approximately 70,000 students. District leaders have focused on helping educators create more personalized and engaging learning experiences across classrooms.

Teachers are using AI to help streamline routine tasks, saving them time for creating more opportunities for individualized support. While implementing AI tools in the classroom, Davis has committed to preserving the relationships, responsiveness, and personal attention that help students feel seen and supported.

Denver Public Schools, Colorado: For Denver Public Schools , conversations around AI adoption have been closely connected to broader efforts to support educators and build culturally and linguistically sustaining practices across the district. Serving approximately 90,000 students, DPS has focused on how new tools can fit naturally into and elevate teachers’ high-quality, equitable, and joyful instruction.

Rather than limiting AI to small-scale pilots, Denver has taken a distributive effort amongst district leaders—from principals to curriculum specialists to department directors—to consider how AI adoption can support educators and students across school systems and classrooms. The result is an approach that strengthens districtwide coherence while honoring the assets, identities, and imaginations of educators, students, and their communities.

Hillsborough County Public Schools, Florida: In the Tampa Bay region, Hillsborough County Public Schools has taken an intentional and thoughtful approach to AI. Serving more than 224,000 students across one of Florida’s largest districts, leaders moved early to identify ways AI could support educators in practical, classroom-ready ways and help teachers navigate growing demands on their time.

Across the district, educators are finding ways to save time on planning and differentiation while creating more space for student support and engagement. Hillsborough stands out for its willingness to move strategically at scale, recognizing that supporting teachers through change matters just as much as the technology itself.

Horry County Schools, South Carolina: Stretching from South Carolina's coastline to its inland rural communities, Horry County Schools serves students across a wide range of communities and learning environments. School leadership have focused on how AI adoption can provide flexible support for teachers and students across the county.

From beach communities to suburban neighborhoods and rural schools, educators face different needs and opportunities. Horry County's work is grounded in a commitment to meeting educators where they are and providing tools that can support teaching and learning across an incredibly diverse district.

Northside Independent School District, Texas: In San Antonio, Northside ISD is demonstrating what thoughtful AI adoption can look like at scale. Serving nearly 100,000 students, the district has taken a measured, system-wide approach to supporting educators as AI tools become part of everyday teaching and learning.

Rather than treating AI as a separate initiative, Northside has focused on helping educators incorporate new tools into familiar routines and responsibilities. The result is an approach that feels practical, sustainable, and designed to support long-term success.

Pinellas County Schools, Florida: Along Florida’s Gulf Coast, Pinellas County Schools has focused its AI efforts on helping teachers make the most of their time. Serving a diverse student population across urban and suburban communities, the district has looked at how AI adoption can help educators differentiate instruction and meet students where they are.

Across Pinellas, teachers are finding opportunities to spend less time on repetitive tasks and more time focused on planning, feedback, and student engagement throughout the school day.

Seattle Public Schools, Washington: Educators across Seattle Public Schools (SPS) are leveraging AI to support feedback, accessibility, and differentiation as part of high-quality, equity-driven instruction. This work is paired with clearer expectations around AI literacy as a key component of digital citizenship and media literacy, helping students better understand AI, its impacts, and how to use it thoughtfully and responsibly.

Serving roughly 52,000 students, the district is taking a strategic approach to AI that prioritizes literacy for both students and educators, in addition to safe and equitable access. Looking ahead, SPS is working toward “becoming America's best urban school district”, and plans to use all of its resources, including AI, to drive meaningful performance improvements for all student groups.

About MagicSchool:

MagicSchool is the AI Operating System for Schools, used by millions of educators worldwide. Built by educators, it brings together teacher tools, student-safe AI experiences, and district-level governance in one connected platform.

Teachers use MagicSchool to get hours back each week, reduce burnout, and deliver high-quality instruction without cutting corners. Tools are built for classroom work, from planning and assessment to feedback and differentiation, helping educators meet the needs of every student.

Students learn within clear, teacher-led boundaries through guided AI experiences that build critical thinking, AI literacy, and future-ready skills.

District leaders gain the visibility, control, and safeguards they need to adopt AI responsibly. With strong privacy protections and built-in oversight, MagicSchool makes it possible to scale AI in a way that’s safe, aligned, and grounded in classroom impact.

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