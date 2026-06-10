Wix Brings the Wix Headless Business Backend to Stripe Projects

Wix Headless now lets developers and AI agents provision a complete Wix business backend directly from the Stripe Projects command-line interface (CLI)

NEW YORK - Wix (Nasdaq: WIX) today announced that it has been named a provider in Stripe Projects, connecting the Stripe Projects command-line interface (CLI) directly to Wix Headless . The integration enables anyone to go from a business idea to a live, revenue-ready operation without leaving Stripe Projects. As part of the Stripe Projects developer preview, Wix Headless can now be provisioned from the Stripe Projects CLI as part of a modern application stack, giving teams a faster path from new repository to a live business environment.

Stripe Projects lets developers and AI agents set up services and return credentials from the command line. As a provider in that workflow, Wix Headless becomes a business backend developers can bring up in the same flow they use to define the rest of their stack.

With a single flow, developers can provision the full Wix business backend: commerce, bookings, CMS, CRM, events and memberships. It is the same composable, API-first infrastructure that powers millions of Wix businesses, now wired into a developer’s environment from the first command. Instead of assembling multiple vendors and stitching together SaaS tools, teams connect to one backend that already has payments, inventory, scheduling and content management working together, with a dashboard their clients can run themselves. Resources stay in the user’s own Wix accounts.

“We believe the way developers provision their stack is changing. Stripe Projects is a big part of that. Being a provider means that when someone spins up their next project, they can have a complete Wix business backend ready to build on, without ever leaving their terminal. That’s a workflow we’re excited to be part of,” said Shahar Talmi, GM of Developer Platform at Wix.

As a co-design and launch partner in the Stripe Projects developer preview, Wix helped shape how the Wix Headless integration works: what gets provisioned, how credentials are scoped and returned, and how the flow handles new and existing accounts. The goal is a flow that is deterministic whether a developer runs it or an agent does. Safer credential delivery and clear ownership were designed in from the start, so keys are not copy-pasted between tools and resources live in the user’s own accounts. The setup is repeatable across environments without a new onboarding guide every time.

This is a developer preview and Wix is seeking feedback from teams building agent-assisted workflows or looking to go from code to a live business environment with less configuration and fewer scripts.

To try Wix Headless with Stripe Projects, developers can install the Stripe CLI, then run:

stripe projects init my-app

stripe projects add wix/headless

For a deeper walkthrough of how the integration works and what you can build, visit the Wix Headless blog here.

About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix’s vision is to simplify complex technologies and deliver the best tools for every type of user and business to create online. Powered by advanced AI and enterprise-grade infrastructure, Wix is trusted by millions of users worldwide. Founded in 2006 and strengthened by the acquisition in 2025 of Base44, the no-code application platform, Wix is continuing to build for the future of the internet.

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