Albion Crown VCT PLC

Interim Management Statement

LEI Code: 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68

Introduction

I present Albion Crown VCT PLC (the “Company”)’s interim management statement for the period from 1 January 2026 to 31 March 2026.

Performance and dividends

Ordinary shares

The ordinary shares unaudited net asset value (NAV) as at 31 March 2026 was £145.2 million or 30.16 pence per ordinary share, an increase of 0.07 pence per ordinary share (0.23%) since 31 December 2025.

After accounting for the dividend of 0.75 pence per ordinary share, paid on 30 April 2026 to shareholders on the register on 10 April 2026, the NAV is 29.41 pence per ordinary share.

C Shares

The C shares unaudited NAV as at 31 March 2026 was £52.3 million or 40.29 pence per C share, an increase of 0.39 pence per C share (0.98%) since 31 December 2025.

After accounting for the dividend of 1.00 pence per C share, paid on 30 April 2026 to shareholders on the register on 10 April 2026, the NAV is 39.29 pence per C share.

Fundraising

A prospectus Top Up Offer of new ordinary shares opened to applications on 3 November 2025. On 16 March 2026, the Board announced that it had reached its £30 million limit (inclusive of a £10 million over-allotment facility which had been exercised) and therefore had closed to further applications.

During the period from 1 January 2026 to 31 March 2026, the Company issued the following ordinary shares under the Albion VCTs Top Up Offers:

Date Number of ordinary shares issued Issue price per ordinary share Net consideration received (£’000) 27 March 2026 55,919,574 31.03 pence 16,831

Portfolio

As noted in the Half-yearly Financial Report for the six months to 31 December 2025, after reviewing detailed cash flow forecasts, the Board agreed with the Manager that the current investment focus for the C share class will be on supporting existing portfolio companies and not to make further new investments. This is to ensure that the C share class has sufficient cash resources for follow-on investments, dividends and share buybacks.

The following investments have been made during the period from 1 January 2026 to 31 March 2026:

New investments



Ordinary shares C shares Activity



£’000 £’000 GeoSurge 1,304 - Optimises brands' visibility in AI model responses via corpus engineering and AI model training Total new investments 1,304 -





Further investments



Ordinary shares C shares Activity



£’000 £’000 Healios 127 17 Provider of an online platform delivering family centric psychological care primarily to children and adolescents Panaseer 119 - Provider of cyber security services Total further investments 246 17

Combined top ten holdings as at 31 March 2026:

Investment



Carrying value

£’000 % of combined net asset value



Activity



Ordinary shares C shares Combined Quantexa 20,877 - 20,877 10.6% Network analytics platform to detect financial crime Gravitee Topco (T/A Gravitee.io) 5,486 5,768 11,254 5.7% API management platform Oviva 7,769 - 7,769 3.9% A technology enabled service business in medical nutritional therapy (“MNT”) Elliptic Enterprises 2,795 4,700 7,495 3.8% Provider of Anti Money Laundering services to digital asset institutions Tem-Energy 3,594 2,661 6,255 3.2% Energy trading platform Chonais River Hydro 1,851 3,437 5,288 2.7% Owner and operator of a 2 MW hydro-power scheme in the Scottish Highlands TransFICC 2,742 2,082 4,823 2.4% A provider of a connectivity solution, connecting financial institutions with trading venues via a single API Runa Network 2,587 2,143 4,731 2.4% Cloud platform and infrastructure that enables corporates to issue digital incentives and payouts Proveca 4,474 - 4,474 2.3% Reformulation of medicines for children Cantab Research (T/A Speechmatics) 1,560 2,291 3,851 1.9% Provider of low footprint automated speech recognition which can be deployed in the cloud, on premise or on device

A full breakdown of the Company’s ordinary and C share portfolios can be found on the Company’s webpage on the Manager’s website at www.albion.capital/vct-funds/CRWN.

Share buy-backs

During the period from 1 January 2026 to 31 March 2026, no shares were repurchased by the Company. After the period end to the date of this announcement, the Company bought back 4,764,461 ordinary shares at 27.87 pence per ordinary share and 1,340,811 C shares at 36.96 pence per C share.

It remains the Board’s policy to buy back shares in the market, subject to the overall constraint that such purchases are in the Company’s interest, including the maintenance of sufficient resources for investment in existing and new portfolio companies and the continued payment of dividends to shareholders.

It is the Board’s intention for such buy-backs to be at around a 5% discount to net asset value, so far as market conditions and liquidity permit.

Material events and transactions after the period end

After the period end, the Company issued the following new ordinary and C shares under the dividend reinvestment scheme:

Date Number of ordinary shares issued Issue price per ordinary share Net invested (£’000) 30 April 2026 1,590,229 29.34 pence 449





Date Number of C shares issued Issue price per C share Net invested (£’000) 30 April 2026 448,260 38.90 pence 167

There have been no other material events or transactions after the period end to the date of this announcement.

Change of registrar

Shareholders should note that the Company has appointed The City Partnership (UK) Limited (“City”) as its new registrar from July 2026. We expect that from close of business on 3 July 2026, the Company, alongside the other Albion VCTs, will transfer its registrar services to City from Computershare Investor Services PLC. A confirmation letter will be sent to all shareholders, including details of how to access their shareholdings on the City Hub, once the move has taken place. The Board believes that the move will provide significant additional benefits to Shareholders and their Financial Advisers including the ability to access all of their Albion VCT shareholdings online alongside all relevant information (such as dividend information and valuation of holdings) via City’s online portal, The Hub. Details on how to register will be shared closer to the transfer date.

Further information

Further information regarding historic and current financial performance and other useful shareholder information can be found on the Company’s webpage on the Manager’s website at www.albion.capital/vct-funds/CRWN.

Richard Glover, Chairman

10 June 2026

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP – Tel: 020 7601 1850