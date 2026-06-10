Cabka Shareholders Approve All Resolutions at Annual General Meeting 2026

Amsterdam, 10 June 2026. Cabka N.V. (together with its subsidiaries “Cabka”, or the “Company”), a company specialized in transforming hard-to-recycle plastic waste into innovative Reusable Transport Packaging (RTP), announces that its shareholders approved all proposals at its Annual General Meeting today, including the adoption of the 2025 financial statements and the appropriation of the net result.

Key highlights include:

Niek Hoek was reappointed as a member of the Supervisory Board for a four-year term and continues as Chair.

Gat Ramon, Stephan Nanninga and Jeanine Holscher were reappointed to the Supervisory Board for four-year terms.

Anja Siegesmund was appointed to the Supervisory Board for a four-year term, having served as an interim member since May 2025, and joins the Audit Committee.

The 2025 Remuneration Report was endorsed in an advisory vote.

Shareholders adopted the amended Remuneration Policy for the Management Board and the Supervisory Board.

The Managing Directors and the Supervisory Board members were discharged from liability in respect of the financial year 2025.

BDO Audit & Assurance B.V. was reappointed as external auditor for the financial year 2026.

The Management Board was authorised, subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board, to repurchase ordinary shares and to issue ordinary shares and restrict or exclude pre-emptive rights, in each case for a period of 18 months.

The shareholders in attendance, together with the votes represented by proxy, represented 74.20% of the total issued and outstanding share capital of 24,808,378 shares (of which 97,778 special shares).

Detailed voting results and the draft minutes will be made available on the Company’s website at investors.cabka.com in accordance with the applicable timelines

For more information, please contact:

Investor & Media contact:

investor-affairs@cabka.com

https://investors.cabka.com/

Commercial contact:

info@cabka.com

www.cabka.com

About Cabka

Cabka is in the business of recycling plastics from post-consumer and post-industrial waste into innovative reusable transport packaging (RTP), such as pallets and large container solutions, helping to improve sustainability across the logistics chain. ECO products are mainly construction and road safety products produced exclusively out of post-consumer waste.

Cabka is leading the industry in its integrated approach, closing the loop from waste to recycling to manufacturing. Backed by its own innovation center, it has the rare industry knowledge, capability, and capacity to maximize the use of recycled plastics by bringing them back into the production loop. Cabka is fully equipped to capture value across the full chain from waste to end products.

Cabka is listed at Euronext Amsterdam as of 1 March 2022 under the CABKA ticker with international securities identification number NL00150000S7.

Disclaimer

The content of this press release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, ‘’forward-looking statements’’. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms ‘’believes’’, ‘’estimates’’, ‘’plans’’, ‘’projects’’, ‘’anticipates’’, ‘’expects’’, ‘’intends’’, ‘’may’’, ‘’will’’ or ‘’should’’ or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current view with respect to future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company’s business, results of operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth, or strategies.

Readers are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise the information in this press release, including any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

This document contains information that may qualify as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse.