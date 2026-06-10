LehmanSoft Japan Enters Japan's Balancing Market with AI-Controlled Battery Platform

TOKYO, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LehmanSoft Japan Inc. today announced that its 2MW / 8MWh grid-scale battery storage facility in Saitama Prefecture has commenced participation in Japan's balancing market — the mechanism by which the country's grid operators procure the fast-response capacity needed to maintain frequency regulation as renewable energy supply continues to expand.





Tokyo-based energy technology company begins commercial operation across all four of Japan's electricity markets, marking a key milestone in its Virtual Power Plant aggregation strategy.

The move marks a significant step forward for the company's Virtual Power Plant (VPP) platform, which now operates across all four of Japan's principal electricity markets: the JEPX day-ahead market, the JEPX intraday market, the balancing market, and the capacity market.

"The balancing market is where the next generation of energy infrastructure will be decided. Fast-response battery assets that can demonstrate a consistent operational track record today will be the natural aggregation anchors of tomorrow's grid."

OPERATIONAL BACKGROUND

The Saitama facility commenced commercial operations in November 2025. Since then, LehmanSoft has used the station to trade actively on the JEPX day-ahead and intraday markets, capturing electricity price spreads while accumulating the operational dataset that underpins its AI optimisation engine.

That foundation — sixteen months of live market data feeding a continuously refined algorithm — forms the basis for the company's balancing market entry. Unlike platforms developed in simulation, LehmanSoft's AI has been trained and tested under real market conditions with real capital at stake.

THE VPP PLATFORM

LehmanSoft's Virtual Power Plant platform provides battery storage operators with integrated, AI-driven dispatch across multiple electricity markets simultaneously. The platform's core capabilities include:

AI-driven charge/discharge scheduling, optimised in real time across the JEPX spot, intraday, balancing, and capacity markets

Multi-site aggregation infrastructure, enabling geographically dispersed battery assets to operate as a unified dispatch unit

Continuous algorithmic improvement, with the Saitama facility serving as a live operational training environment





The commercial model is designed for battery storage operators seeking to maximise asset returns without the capital expenditure of building proprietary dispatch technology. Operators connect their assets to the platform and access institutional-grade multi-market optimisation from day one.

MARKET CONTEXT

Japan's supply-demand adjustment market has expanded progressively since 2021, with the government's accelerating renewable energy targets creating sustained demand for flexible, fast-response grid resources. Battery storage assets are uniquely positioned to serve this need: they respond in milliseconds, operate across multiple revenue streams simultaneously, and require no fuel input.

The balancing market in particular is expected to grow in both volume and complexity as solar and wind penetration increases across the Japanese grid. LehmanSoft's entry positions the company to participate in — and help shape — that expansion.

LOOKING AHEAD

LehmanSoft Japan has outlined the following strategic priorities for the coming years:

Development of additional battery storage facilities across Japan, with a focus on regions with high renewable penetration

Expansion of VPP aggregation to cover multiple sites under unified AI dispatch control

Integration with renewable energy generation assets to enable optimised storage-and-generation portfolio management

Development of new revenue models reflecting the evolving structure of Japan's electricity markets





Through these initiatives, the company aims to contribute to the accelerated adoption of renewable energy and the long-term stability of Japan's power grid.

FACILITY REFERENCE

Facility Name LehmanSoft Japan Saitama Battery Storage Station Location Saitama Prefecture, Japan Output / Storage 2 MW / 8 MWh Operations Commenced November 2025 Active Markets JEPX Day-Ahead · JEPX Intraday · Balancing Market · Capacity Market



ABOUT LEHMANSOFT JAPAN

LehmanSoft Japan Inc. develops software, AI optimisation systems, and data analytics for the energy sector, specialising in the evaluation, deployment, and operation of grid-scale battery storage businesses. The company owns and operates the Saitama Battery Storage Station, which serves as both a commercial revenue asset and a live development environment for its VPP platform technology.