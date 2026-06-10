NVNM Chain Announces Upcoming Launch of $NVNM Token and MANTRA Community Early Access Initiative

Inveniam Labs, LLC ( Inveniam Labs ) announces the $NVNM token, targeting a Network Participation Token Launch (the Launch) in Q4 2026, built on NVNM Chain—the first Layer 2 on MANTRA Chain

The MANTRA community will get exclusive access to the NVNM token via the NVNM Chain Early Access Initiative





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inveniam Labs today announces the NVNM token, a utility token designed with institutional grade features in mind, with a Launch targeted for Q4 2026. Alongside this announcement, Inveniam Labs is launching a MANTRA Community Early Access Initiative—an exclusive opportunity for MANTRA holders to receive an early allocation of $NVNM tokens ahead of the Launch, in recognition of their contributions to the founding community of the NVNM Chain ecosystem.

NVNM Chain, which launched as the first Layer 2 solution on MANTRA Chain in May 2026, serves as the operational infrastructure layer for Inveniam's decentralized data management architecture. As autonomous AI and agentic systems are projected to drive most onchain activity by 2030, the key challenge will be proving that what those systems act on is real. NVNM Chain is purpose-built to solve exactly that: it anchors agentic AI workflows with proof of origin, process, and state onchain, creating a verifiable, auditable record that institutions can trust and regulators can examine. NVNM Chain is uniquely designed to support integration with, included, but not limited to, external platforms such as Inveniam.io, an independent data operations management and operations platform for private market assets.





Integrity and Transparency lie at the core of NVNM Chain’s advantage. Examples include the following use case categories:

Data Integrity: Establishing verifiable provenance and an immutable record of high-value private data, so the inputs behind valuations, underwriting, and reporting can be proven rather than asserted.

Establishing verifiable provenance and an immutable record of high-value private data, so the inputs behind valuations, underwriting, and reporting can be proven rather than asserted. AI & Agent Accountability: NVNM Chain creates a "receipts layer" for autonomous agents and agentic workflows, so that what an agent saw, did, and produced is verifiable and auditable after the fact.

NVNM Chain creates a "receipts layer" for autonomous agents and agentic workflows, so that what an agent saw, did, and produced is verifiable and auditable after the fact. Integrity of Critical Real-World Components: Extending the same framework of proofs to the physical and innovation economy, including critical components like chips, where provenance and authenticity are mission-critical.





We expect that the NVNM token will be the unifying mechanism that holds this ecosystem together. It is designed to provide carefully-scoped utility tailored to each use case. We believe that the anticipated Launch in Q4 2026 will mark the transition from infrastructure buildout to a fully live, institutional-grade data economy for real-world assets.

The MANTRA Community Early Access Initiative underscores Inveniam Labs’ commitment, in its role of participating in the development of NVNM Chain to the holders who have been part of the MANTRA ecosystem from the outset. Under the initiative, eligible MANTRA token holders may, but are not required to, deposit their MANTRA tokens into a dedicated smart contract to receive a future allocation of $NVNM. All NVNM tokens received through this initiative are subject to a lock-up period; full terms will be published ahead of the smart contract later this month.

This initiative is an optional opportunity, not a migration requirement. For holders who choose not to participate, there is no change. MANTRA Chain continues to operate as the Layer 1 blockchain underpinning NVNM Chain, and the MANTRA token is not being retired or replaced.

NVNM Chain launched as MANTRA Chain's first Layer 2, and Inveniam Labs is currently working with MANTRA Finance Fze under its Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) license from Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) to advance institutional Real World Asset tokenization in the UAE and globally.

"The MANTRA community has been central to this ecosystem since the beginning. This early access initiative is our way of bringing $MANTRA holders exclusive access to the $NVNM token, and everything it represents for onchain data, real world asset tokenization, and the agentic future we are building together," John Patrick Mullin, CEO and Founder of MANTRA, said.



"NVNM Chain was built to provide the trust layer that AI, digital assets, and private markets have been missing," said Bill Papp, CEO of Inveniam Labs. "The $NVNM token is designed to align network participants around verification, provenance, and accountability as more economic activity moves onchain. As the first Layer 2 launched on MANTRA Chain, it was important to us that the MANTRA community have the opportunity to participate early in the growth of the ecosystem they helped make possible."

The smart contract for the MANTRA Community Early Access Initiative opens on June 23. Full eligibility criteria, lock-up terms, and participation mechanics will be published in advance of that date. This initiative is the first in a planned series of early access campaigns. MANTRA token holders are the first community to participate via native token deposit.

About Inveniam Labs

Inveniam Labs is the core developer of NVNM and a partner of Inveniam Capital Partners, Inc, the developer of the Inveniam.io platform. Inveniam.io is a data operations management and orchestration solution for private market assets, bringing access, transparency, and trust to asset performance data. The company is building the foundation for scalable AI integration, decentralized data marketplaces, and the systematic trading of real-world assets. By transforming unstructured document data into trusted, machine-readable intelligence for private market infrastructure, Inveniam is positioned to operationalize the world's first integrated ecosystem for the systematic trading of real-world assets in an agentic world.

Media Contact: press@nvnmchain.io Website: nvnmchain.io

About MANTRA

MANTRA is an EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain purpose-built for real world assets, with native support for regulatory compliance. As a permissionless chain, MANTRA empowers developers and institutions to participate in the growing RWA tokenization space through advanced modular technology, compliance-ready features, and cross-chain interoperability.

MANTRA holds a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) license from Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) to operate as a Virtual Asset Exchange and provide broker-dealer, management, and investment services.

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Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8fb23e69-00c8-46a7-b042-d9a714fa12ff

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9323a29a-b32b-4736-9e74-6aaa79d8fe35