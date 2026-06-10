Fnac Darty: Notice new OCEANE conversion ratio during the offer period

Ivry-sur-Seine – France, June 10, 2026

Notice to holders of the € 199,999,947.63 bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares (OCEANE) due March 2027 of Fnac Darty (ISIN FR0014002JO2) (the “Bonds”)

Capitalised terms not otherwise defined in this notice shall have the meaning given to them in the

terms and conditions of the Bonds (the “Conditions”).

Further to the notice dated 11 May 2026, Bondholders are hereby notified that, as a result of the adjustment to the Conversion/Exchange Ratio pursuant to the notice dated 5 June 2026, illustratively, based on the Conversion/Exchange Ratio currently in effect of 1.201 Fnac Darty shares per each Bond (in the principal amount of €81.03 each), the Public Offer Conversion/Exchange Ratio based on such Conversion/Exchange Ratio would therefore be 1.287 Fnac Darty shares per each Bond.

CONTACTS

ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

Domitille Vielle – Head of Investor Relations – domitille.vielle@fnacdarty.com – +33 (0)6 03 86 05 02

Laura Parisot – Investor Relations – laura.parisot@fnacdarty.com – +33 (0)6 64 74 27 18

PRESS

Bénédicte Debusschere – Head of corporate communications – benedicte.debusschere@fnacdarty.com – +33 (0)6 48 56 70 71

Attachment