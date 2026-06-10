VINCI: Disclosure of transactions in on shares from June 1st to June 5th,2026

 | Source: VINCI VINCI

Nanterre, June 10th, 2026                     

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from June 1st to June 5th, 2026

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 14th, 2026, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from June 1st to June 5th,2026:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI01/06/2026FR00001254868 543122,8079AQEU
VINCI01/06/2026FR000012548635 705122,9745CEUX
VINCI01/06/2026FR000012548611 527122,7652TQEX
VINCI01/06/2026FR000012548654 516124,2063XPAR
VINCI02/06/2026FR00001254864 350123,3943AQEU
VINCI02/06/2026FR000012548643 750123,2184CEUX
VINCI02/06/2026FR00001254863 400123,0912TQEX
VINCI02/06/2026FR000012548642 500123,3696XPAR
VINCI03/06/2026FR00001254861 050122,4952AQEU
VINCI03/06/2026FR00001254869 824122,4442CEUX
VINCI03/06/2026FR0000125486700122,5214TQEX
VINCI03/06/2026FR000012548683 136122,8246XPAR
VINCI04/06/2026FR00001254868 696123,5257AQEU
VINCI04/06/2026FR000012548619 651123,6713CEUX
VINCI04/06/2026FR00001254862 028123,2784TQEX
VINCI04/06/2026FR000012548669 599124,2047XPAR
VINCI05/06/2026FR00001254862 150124,4651AQEU
VINCI05/06/2026FR000012548632 250124,4461CEUX
VINCI05/06/2026FR00001254861 950124,4192TQEX
VINCI05/06/2026FR000012548653 650124,6110XPAR
  TOTAL488 975123,6300 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

Attachment


Attachments

declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions from to 01-06-26 to 05-06-26
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