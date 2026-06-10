The agency’s letter cited manufacturing-related items and raised no safety or efficacy concerns. Werschler, a Spokane dermatologist who has served as a clinical trial investigator in dermatology and aesthetic medicine, explains how a Complete Response Letter functions and what a serotype E toxin could add to the category.



SPOKANE, Wash., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AbbVie has received a Complete Response Letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding its Biologics License Application for trenibotulinumtoxinE, known as TrenibotE, an investigational botulinum neurotoxin serotype E under review for the treatment of moderate to severe glabellar lines. According to AbbVie’s announcement, the agency’s feedback focused on manufacturing-process information and did not cite concerns related to clinical safety or efficacy. The company has said the letter did not request additional clinical trials and that it intends to submit a response in the coming months



Wm. Philip “Phil” Werschler, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Spokane, Washington, served as a clinical trial investigator within the trenibotulinumtoxinE program. Asked about the FDA news, he kept his comments to how the regulatory process works rather than on any specific product.



“A Complete Response Letter is the formal way the FDA tells a sponsor what an application still needs before it can be approved. When the items raised concern manufacturing and chemistry rather than safety or efficacy, that is a different category of question. It speaks to process, not to the underlying clinical evidence.”

HOW A COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER FITS THE APPROVAL PATH

Drug and device development is long and selective. The FDA’s published description of the clinical research process notes that moving a compound from discovery to patient availability commonly takes a decade or more, and longstanding industry analyses hold that only a minority of compounds entering clinical testing ever reach the market. A Complete Response Letter does not end that path. A sponsor can address the agency’s questions and resubmit, which allows the FDA to resume its review rather than start over.

“The public often reads any FDA letter as a rejection. Usually it is not. It is a list of what remains. When that list is focused on manufacturing, the work that follows is process work, and it happens routinely in this field.”

WHAT A SEROTYPE E TOXIN COULD ADD TO THE CATEGORY

Most neuromodulators in clinical use today are based on botulinum toxin type A, the family behind the products patients recognize from more than two decades of cosmetic use. A serotype E toxin behaves differently. Published descriptions of TrenibotE characterize it as having a rapid onset, with effect reported as early as eight hours after administration, and a short duration of roughly two to three weeks. That fast-onset, short-duration profile is distinct from the type A products that have defined the category.

“In practice, I hear from patients who are curious about a neuromodulator but cautious about committing to several months of effect. A category with a shorter, faster-resolving profile speaks to that hesitation. Whether any individual product earns approval is for the FDA to determine, but shorter-acting toxins are a genuinely interesting direction for the field.”

ABOUT DR. PHILIP WERSCHLER

Wm. Philip Werschler, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist practicing in Spokane, Washington. He founded Premier Clinical Research and BreakAway Research and has served as a clinical trial investigator across dermatology and aesthetic medicine, including investigative work on Botox Cosmetic, which received FDA approval for aesthetic use in 2002. He has served as Editor-in-Chief of Cosmetic Dermatology and as founding aesthetic editor of the Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology, and he is a fellow of the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery. More information is available at spokanederm.com.

ABOUT ABBVIE

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. It strives to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas including immunology, neuroscience and oncology – and products and services in its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

The "About AbbVie" description above is adapted from AbbVie's standard corporate boilerplate as published in the company's public communications, with pronouns adjusted to third person. Its inclusion is contextual and does not imply any partnership, endorsement, or relationship between AbbVie and Dr. Werschler or TheBestReputation beyond Dr. Werschler's role as a clinical trial investigator.