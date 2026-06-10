The Same Pattern That Reshaped American Power Is Happening Again. And One Remote Deposit Is at the Center of It.

Baltimore, MD, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For most of American history, the moments that truly reshaped the country did not start on Wall Street. They started with a decision in Washington. A pipeline approved. An export license granted. A region unlocked. And a nation transformed.

Jim Rickards has been in the room when some of those decisions were made. He helped craft the Petrodollar Accord that cemented the dollar as the world's reserve currency. He advised the Reagan administration during the Iran hostage crisis. He warned the U.S. Treasury about the coming financial collapse a full year before it happened.

Today he says President Trump is executing a resource strategy that he believes will define America's next chapter. And buried at the center of it is a remote deposit on U.S. soil that Rickards says holds more untapped wealth than any single location in the country.

"In the last year alone, President Trump has done more to unlock America's resource potential than the last 30 years combined," Rickards said.

A Strategy Playing Out in Plain Sight

Rickards says the Trump administration's approach to America's resource wealth is not accidental. It is deliberate, systematic, and moving fast.

He declared a national energy emergency on day one. He ended the pause on liquified natural gas exports. He expedited environmental reviews for critical minerals to as little as 14 days. He opened federal lands, reversed decades of restrictive mandates, and began fast tracking exploration for minerals on the ocean floor.

And then he started taking direct stakes in the companies that own the most critical deposits.

A restructured loan with Lithium Americas to develop the largest lithium reserve in the world. A 10 percent stake in Trilogy Metals, owner of some of the largest copper deposits in the country. A deal with USA Rare Earth, home to the largest rare earth deposit outside of China.

"For the first time in our nation's history, the government has begun taking a direct stake in the businesses that own the mineral rights to some of the most critical resources in the country," Rickards said.

He believes the next move is the biggest one yet.

The Crown Jewel Nobody Has Touched

Rickards says every strategic move the Trump administration has made over the past year points toward one inevitable destination. A single remote deposit that he says dwarfs every other mineral site in the country, and that has been locked away by environmental restrictions and regulatory obstruction for decades.

He calls it America's Crown Jewel. A location holding an estimated 82 million ounces of gold, 75 billion pounds of copper, 371 million ounces of silver, and billions of pounds of rhenium and molybdenum, metals he says are essential to American military power, energy independence, and technological dominance in the decades ahead.

"There is one location, untapped for decades, that is bigger than all of them," Rickards said.

He says the deposit contains enough copper to build nearly 12,500 new AI data centers and enough rhenium to build more than 3 million high performance military jet engines, a metal the U.S. currently imports almost entirely from overseas.

"Protecting the dollar from foreign threats, making America the AI capital of the world, preparing our military for 21st century combat," he said. "It can all be solved with a single move."

A General Was Right. A President Is About to Prove It.

Rickards says the strategic importance of this region was recognized long before Trump came along. He points to General Billy Mitchell, the father of U.S. air power, who said that whoever controls this region would rule the world.

He was talking about the metals inside America's Crown Jewel. Metals that the U.S. military depends on and currently imports from countries that may not always be allies.

Rickards says Trump understands this better than any president before him. And with midterm elections approaching in November, he says the administration has a narrow window to act before the political winds shift.

"Trump has a narrow window of time to get this all done," Rickards said. "That's why I predict President Trump is about to awaken the sleeping giant."

A Decision Expected by June 30

Rickards says the timeline is now coming into sharp focus. Two pieces of legislation tied directly to this deposit are advancing through the U.S. Senate with bipartisan support. A critical government decision is expected no later than June 30.

He says once that decision is made, the remote region he has been pointing to will no longer be off limits. And the tiny company trading for just under $2 per share that owns all of it will no longer be priced as though it is.

"Trump put all this in motion with his executive order," Rickards said. "The House advanced permit reform. Now the Senate is positioned to lock it in."

He says any American who wants to understand what comes next, and position themselves accordingly, needs to move before that date.

"If you act today you can stake your claim in America's Crown Jewel before it is unleashed," he said.

About Jim Rickards and Paradigm Press

Jim Rickards has spent over five decades working in the most powerful institutions in the United States, including the White House, the U.S. Treasury, the Federal Reserve, the Pentagon, and the CIA.

Paradigm Press is one of the most widely read independent financial research publishers in the United States, rated 4.8 stars on Google across more than 1,900 reviews. Free from advertiser influence, Paradigm Press is committed to helping everyday Americans understand and act on the forces shaping their wealth.