Newsweek Names America’s Greatest Workplaces 2026; Trader Joe’s, U.S. Steel, Hyatt and Grainger Among 5-Star Winners

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek , in partnership with Plant-A Insights Group, today announced the fourth-annual America’s Greatest Workplaces 2026 ranking, recognizing U.S. employers that are setting the standard for employee satisfaction, workplace culture, and organizational excellence. Among this year’s 5-star winners are Trader Joe’s, U.S. Steel, Hyatt, Grainger, Epic Games, Chick-fil-A, and Major League Baseball.

As the workplace continues to evolve with hybrid schedules, AI-driven change, and shifting employee expectations, a strong company culture has become more important than ever. The 2026 ranking highlights companies that are investing in employee well-being, growth, and engagement while building workplaces where people feel supported and valued.

“Utilizing a robust methodology of 575,000 interviews and 7.6 million reviews with our partners at Plant-A, this ranking quantifies the business impact of sentiment,” said Jennifer H. Cunningham, Newsweek Editor-in-Chief. “The dataset clearly demonstrates how high employee engagement correlates with a 23 percent increase in profitability, proving workplace satisfaction is a leading predictive metric for commercial success.”

The 2026 list recognizes employers based on performance across 10 key dimensions of worker satisfaction. Updated analysis combines a large-scale national survey, extensive desk research, and third-party data to evaluate companies with more than 1,000 employees.

The national survey was conducted between April 2025 and October 2025, gathering more than 2.7 million company reviews from more than 179,000 employees. Results from three previous studies conducted between 2022 and 2024, encompassing more than 4.9 million company reviews and more than 400,000 interviews, were also incorporated, making America’s Greatest Workplaces 2026 one of the largest independent employee studies in the nation.

Plant-A Insights Group conducted extensive desk research to identify and verify additional Key Performance Indicators tied to overall employee satisfaction, including online employee reviews, satisfaction with management, employee happiness, and worker appreciation. In addition, Plant-A partnered with Aniline.ai, a leading HR analytics firm, to analyze more than 37 million data points across more than 120 KPIs, including leadership, integrity, compensation, and work-life balance scores.

Methodology also included the Critical Mention media monitoring platform Onclusive, which was used to review whether employers had been implicated in adverse media coverage or public records over the past two years. The review noted legal and regulatory actions, workplace and labor violations, discrimination or harassment lawsuits, union-busting allegations, and toxic workplace claims. Employers found to have engaged in such practices were excluded from the final ranking list.

Additional sub-industry lists highlight top-performing workplaces in Financial Services, Health Care, Manufacturing, Professional Services, and Tech, offering employees and job seekers a closer look at companies leading within key sectors of the American economy.

To view the full list of America’s Greatest Workplaces 2026 and learn more about the methodology, visit: https://rankings.newsweek.com/americas-greatest-workplaces-2026

About Newsweek:

Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 94-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in 50 countries.

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Alyssa M. Tognetti

Broadsheet Communications for Newsweek

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