AB Pieno Zvaigzdes notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

AB Pieno Zvaigzdes has received a notification from the persons discharging managerial responsibilities regarding the transactions in the Company's securities (enclosed).

It is noted that the notification concerning the aforementioned transactions is related to the announcement published on May 19, 2026, regarding the acquisition of a shareholding by way of inheritance.





Additional information:

Laimonas Vaškevičius

CFO

Tel. +370 5 246 1419





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