FASTECH and Bosch Rexroth to Build World's Largest Hydrogen Refueling Station for Transit Buses

San Mateo County, California, USA, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FASTECH, in collaboration with Bosch Rexroth, announced that they have been contracted by the San Mateo County Transit District (SamTrans) to design, build, and commission a large-scale hydrogen refueling station, featuring Bosch Rexroth’s innovative CryoPump system technology to support transit bus operations.

The station will serve as the primary hydrogen refueling hub for SamTrans’ expanding fleet of hydrogen fuel cell buses. It is expected to be the largest refueling station dedicated to transit bus operations in the World and will support the agency’s commitment to clean public transportation for the citizens of San Mateo County. SamTrans serves more than 10 million riders annually via 74 fixed bus routes and an on-demand transit service.

The project is a major milestone in advancing hydrogen fueling infrastructure for heavy-duty transportation. Leveraging next-generation fueling technologies from Bosch Rexroth and innovative system integration approaches from FASTECH, the station will provide rapid, efficient fueling for a fleet of up to 175 fuel cell electric buses, simultaneously fueling via four dispensers and delivering up to 3.5 tons of hydrogen per day. The Bosch Rexroth system can dispense up to 1,200 kg/hour of hydrogen to support even larger bus deployments.

The project will also feature the first commercial deployment of Bosch Rexroth’s breakthrough CryoPump hydrogen fueling technology, which eliminates the need for buffer gas storage and complex mechanical valve manifolding. It also nearly eliminates hydrogen losses from unnecessary boiloff and venting during transfill and fueling operations.

“This project demonstrates how hydrogen can be deployed at scale to support reliable, zero-emission public transportation,” said Dan McGill, President of FASTECH. “By combining Bosch Rexroth’s advanced hydrogen technologies with FASTECH’s fueling infrastructure expertise, we are helping to establish a new benchmark for sustainable transit infrastructure worldwide.”

Technical support and third-party assessment for the project is being provided by the Center for Transportation and the Environment (CTE), a nonprofit leader in advancing clean transportation technologies.

As transit agencies around the world pursue scalable decarbonization solutions for heavy-duty mobility, this project positions San Mateo County as a global leader in hydrogen transportation infrastructure.

About Bosch Rexroth

Bosch Rexroth is a leading global supplier of drive and control technologies, delivering innovative solutions for industrial, mobile, and hydrogen applications.

About FASTECH

FASTECH specializes in advanced fueling technologies, including hydrogen fueling systems and infrastructure solutions designed for commercial transportation and heavy-duty mobility applications.

Contact

Robert Awbrey

Vice President, General Manager

800-788-8815

rawbrey@fastechus.com

About San Mateo County Transit District (SamTrans)

The San Mateo County Transit District (SamTrans) operates 74 bus routes, two on-demand service areas and paratransit, serving more than 10-million riders annually. Funded in part by a half-cent sales tax, the District also provides administrative support for Caltrain and the San Mateo County Transportation Authority.

Serving San Mateo County since 1976, SamTrans is celebrating 50 years of connecting communities, supporting mobility, and advancing public transportation throughout the county. SamTrans is proud to have twice been named Outstanding Public Transportation System by the American Public Transportation Association, recognizing the agency’s excellence in safety, service, operations, and innovation.

About the Center for Transportation and the Environment

The Center for Transportation and the Environment (CTE) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing clean, sustainable, and efficient transportation technologies.

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