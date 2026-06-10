Credyt Launches AI-First Billing, Letting Builders Add Usage-Based Billing in a Single Prompt

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credyt, the real-time monetization infrastructure for AI products built by engineers from Checkout, Visa, TrueLayer, and SumUp, today launched its AI Billing Toolkit, making it the first billing infrastructure that AI builders can install and configure entirely from inside their coding tool. With Credyt’s MCP server, connect Cursor, Windsurf, Claude Code, Codex, Lovable, Bolt, Replit, or V0, run a single prompt, and Credyt sets up the pricing model, wires the SDK, and provisions a branded customer portal. No backend code, no webhook configuration, no billing or coding skills required.





Why this matters now

A new class of builder has arrived faster than the tools to monetize them. Vibe coding — coined by Andrej Karpathy in February 2025 to describe building software by describing intent to AI rather than writing code — has turned non-technical founders into shippers of production AI products in days. Over 50 million Americans now run solo or freelance ventures, growing 15 percent year over year, and 74 percent report productivity gains from AI coding tools. They build in hours. Then they hit a wall the moment they try to charge for what they built.

The wall is billing. Adding payments to an AI app means metered usage, credit systems, wallet logic, webhook plumbing, and a customer-facing portal — months of engineering work that the people building with Lovable or Bolt were never equipped to do, and the funded teams shipping on Cursor or Claude Code do not want to stop and build. The market shift is structural: 73 percent of AI companies are still experimenting with pricing models, and credit-based billing grew 126 percent year over year across 498 tracked SaaS companies. The demand for usage-based billing is now arriving from builders who do not write billing code at all.

Why traditional billing breaks for AI

Flat subscriptions and month-end invoicing were designed for SaaS, not AI. A single AI inference request costs $0.10 to $0.50 or more, and that cost lands before a customer is ever charged. Switch the underlying model and the per-request cost can move by 30x, so unit margins shift without a single change in customer behavior. Teams that bill after the cost is incurred absorb that exposure silently, and most discover the gap only after margins have already compressed. The builders least equipped to engineer a real-time billing system are precisely the ones now most exposed to real-time costs.

What the launch delivers

Credyt's AI Billing Toolkit closes that gap at the point of creation. Because Credyt's documentation and skills are written to be read by AI assistants, the coding tool itself does the integration: it reads the API surface, scaffolds a multi-asset wallet, configures usage-based, prepaid-credit, subscription, or hybrid pricing during the setup conversation, and integrates a self-service billing portal with top-ups and auto-recharge. Every billable activity is authorized against the customer’s wallet in real time — balance is checked before the work runs, so platforms never front infrastructure costs they cannot recover. What typically takes 6 to 12 months to build in-house now ships in minutes, from inside the editor.

"AI tools made building effortless and left monetization painful," said Ben Foster, Co-founder of Credyt. "Someone can ship an AI product over a weekend and then spend three months figuring out how to charge for it — or give up and lose money on every power user. We put billing where the building already happens. Add our MCP server, type one prompt, and you have real-time usage-based billing. No billing team, no engineering detour."

Credyt's AI billing Toolkit is available now at credyt.ai. Any AI coding tool that supports the MCP protocol can connect to it, and it integrates with existing payment and finance systems rather than replacing them. It starts at $0 — the first 10 wallets and first 1 million events each month are free, with no revenue percentage and no markup on payment fees.

About Credyt

Credyt is real-time monetization infrastructure for AI. It gives AI companies, platforms, and developers usage-based billing, AI agent monetization, and real-time pricing for the AI economy in a single system. Credyt handles usage-based, subscription, prepaid credit, and hybrid pricing models, with real-time authorization that checks every wallet before costs are incurred, so teams can observe spend, control exposure, and monetize AI products without building billing infrastructure themselves. Credyt integrates with existing payment and finance systems rather than replacing them. Learn more at credyt.ai.