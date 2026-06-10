Permutable Named Hedgeweek Technology Provider of the Year: Innovation 2026

London, LONDON, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Permutable, the AI-driven market intelligence company, today announced that it has been recognised as Hedgeweek’s Technology Provider of the Year: Innovation 2026.

Permutable wins the Hedgeweek European Innovation Award 2026, recognising the growing role of AI-native narrative intelligence in institutional decision-making.

The award marks a significant milestone for Permutable as institutional investors, hedge funds, traders and enterprises increasingly seek reliable, explainable and decision-ready intelligence in fast-moving markets.

In an AI landscape becoming more competitive by the day, the recognition reflects Permutable’s commitment not only to innovation, but also to quality, trust and robust intelligence infrastructure. The company’s mission is to deliver frontier-lab intelligence through trusted and reliable AI frameworks, helping clients interpret complex information environments and make better decisions with confidence.

Wilson Chan, Founder and CEO of Permutable, said:

“AI adoption in financial markets is accelerating, but innovation alone is not enough. Institutions need intelligence they can trust, explain and act on. Being recognised by Hedgeweek as Technology Provider of the Year: Innovation 2026 is a strong validation of our work to bring frontier-lab intelligence into reliable decision-making frameworks for investors, traders and enterprises.”

Permutable provides AI-driven market intelligence and decision-support tools for institutional clients operating across global markets. Its technology analyses large volumes of global news, macroeconomic developments, market signals and sentiment patterns to help users identify emerging risks, opportunities and market-moving narratives.

As financial markets become increasingly shaped by information velocity, institutional teams face growing pressure to distinguish meaningful signals from noise. Permutable’s intelligence frameworks are designed to support this process by transforming fragmented information into contextual, explainable and actionable insight.

The Hedgeweek recognition follows a period of continued development for Permutable across AI-powered market intelligence, sentiment analysis, macroeconomic signal generation and multi-agentic intelligence workflows. The company’s work is focused on helping clients understand not only what is moving in markets, but why it is moving and what that may mean for future decision-making.

Chan added: “Our focus has always been on building AI that is useful in high-stakes environments. For our clients, that means intelligence that is timely, transparent and grounded in reliable frameworks. This award is a proud moment for the team and a signal of the growing importance of trusted AI infrastructure in institutional decision-making.”

The award further strengthens Permutable’s position as a technology provider at the intersection of artificial intelligence, market intelligence and institutional investment research.

About Permutable

Permutable is a UK-based market intelligence and data infrastructure company specialising in macroeconomic narrative analysis and asset-directed sentiment tracking. The company develops proprietary datasets and models that analyse global information flows - including geopolitics, policy developments and supply dynamics - and translate them into structured signals for financial markets. Permutable’s macro and asset-level sentiment intelligence help banks, hedge funds, asset managers and trading desks monitor how evolving narratives influence commodities, currencies and macro assets. Built on strict point-in-time data architecture, Permutable’s technology is designed to support institutional research, modelling and market monitoring across global capital markets.

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