Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Helen of Troy Limted Investors

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Helen of Troy Limited, (“Helen of Troy” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HELE) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between May 13, 2025 and February 19, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Helen of Troy investors have until August 4, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/helen-of-troy-limited. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Helen of Troy operates as a consumer products company. In 2023, Helen of Troy allegedly initiated Project Pegasus, a global restructuring program that focused on both efficiency and effectiveness.

The Helen of Troy class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Project Pegasus would not, and was not on track to, realize the savings, efficiency, or effectiveness that Helen of Troy consistently touted.

On July 9, 2024, Helen of Troy announced its 2025 first quarter results, allegedly reflecting a 49% decrease in earnings per share year-over year and reducing its full year revenue outlook by more than 20%. On this news, the price of Helen of Troy stock fell nearly 28%, according to the complaint.

On July 10, 2025, Helen of Troy announced its 2026 first quarter results, allegedly reflecting a net sales decline of 11% year-over-year and a nearly 60% decline in adjusted earnings per share. The Helen of Troy class action lawsuit further alleges that Helen of Troy announced a $414.4 million goodwill impairment. On this news, the price of Helen of Troy stock fell nearly 23%, according to the complaint.

Finally, on October 9, 2025, Helen of Troy announced its 2026 second quarter results, allegedly revealing that quarterly sales were down 8.9% year-over-year, adjusted earnings per share fell 51%, and business disruptions and cost headwinds would continue throughout the remainder of the year. On this news, the price of Helen of Troy stock fell 25%, according to the complaint.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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