Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Badger Meter, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Badger Meter, Inc., (“Badger Meter” or the "Company") (NYSE: BMI) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between April 18, 2024 and April 16, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Badger Meter investors have until August 3, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/badger-meter-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On April 17, 2026, Badger Meter reported first quarter 2026 results, including a deceleration of sales. Specifically, total sales of $202.3 million for the quarter were “9% lower than the prior year’s $222.2 million.” Additionally, the Company stated with respect to its first quarter operating results that “Utility water sales declined 10% year-over-year, reflecting project timing and other softer short-cycle municipal ordering . . . .”

Following this news, the price of Badger Meter shares declined by $36.75 per share, or more than 24%, to close at $115.54 per share on April 17, 2026.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants misrepresented the drivers of Badger Meter’s “record” financial results, demand for the Company’s products, and its prospects for continued growth. During the Class Period, Defendants allegedly told investors that Badger Meter’s strong financial results reflected “ongoing favorable industry trends,” “secular growth drivers,” and “solid operating execution.” They also allegedly touted “strong” demand and said they were seeing “robust order pacing and a strong bid pipeline that positions us well for continued sales and earnings growth,” and that Badger Meter possessed a “long runway” for growth.

According to the complaint, in truth, “Badger Meter’s financial results during the Class Period were at least partially attributable to the Company’s practice of pulling-forward customer orders to recognize revenue early, which concealed weakening demand and deteriorating near-term order trends. This practice also depleted revenue otherwise available for future periods, ultimately causing the disappointing financial results the Company later reported.”

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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