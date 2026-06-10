Splashtop Earns 2026 Top Rated Award from TrustRadius

CUPERTINO, Calif., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splashtop, a leader in remote access, support, and endpoint management solutions, today announced it has received the 2026 Top Rated Award from TrustRadius. This recognition is based entirely on verified customer reviews and reflects consistent feedback from IT professionals who rely on Splashtop to securely access, support, and manage devices across distributed environments.

The TrustRadius Top Rated Awards are based on authentic customer sentiment, recognizing vendors that deliver measurable value across key areas such as product performance, security, usability, and customer support. Splashtop’s continued recognition underscores its ability to help organizations simplify IT operations while maintaining high standards for security and end-user experience.

“Recognition based on customer feedback carries the most weight for us because it reflects real-world experience,” said Mark Lee, CEO and Co-founder of Splashtop. “As IT environments become more distributed and security requirements increase, our focus is on delivering solutions that keep pace with those demands while maintaining the performance, simplicity, and reliability our customers depend on.”

Splashtop’s ratings on TrustRadius highlight its strengths across several core areas:

Performance : High-speed, low-latency remote access that enables seamless work from anywhere and any device

: High-speed, low-latency remote access that enables seamless work from anywhere and any device Security : End-to-end encryption, granular access controls, and compliance with standards such as SOC 2, ISO, and GDPR

: End-to-end encryption, granular access controls, and compliance with standards such as SOC 2, ISO, and GDPR User Experience : Simple deployment in-house, intuitive interface, and minimal training required for IT teams and end users

: Simple deployment in-house, intuitive interface, and minimal training required for IT teams and end users Customer Support: Responsive, knowledgeable support teams that help customers resolve issues quickly

In addition to its core remote access and support solutions, Splashtop has introduced a unified platform for autonomous endpoint management with native remote control, providing greater visibility into device health and enabling IT teams to take proactive action without switching tools. This approach helps reduce operational complexity while maintaining the performance and reliability customers expect.

Customer Feedback Highlights

Splashtop customers continue to emphasize improved efficiency and reduced friction across IT workflows:

“Splashtop is the best remote access and endpoint management tool in our arsenal. We wouldn't be in business without the help it provides our technicians since we have clients all over the state. It not only is the best for our needs but helps us when we don't have to go to a client's site and fix the issue(s) going on there.” – Owner

“Splashtop is a great price for small to medium-sized businesses. It has helped me when managing multiple firms by myself, thanks to the automation of updates, anti-virus, and remote control.” – IT Director

“Splashtop has become an essential tool for our clinic, giving me the flexibility to work effectively even when I’m out of the office—whether for medical appointments or personal time. Since I’m the only person responsible for specific critical tasks, Splashtop allows me to remotely log in, answer staff questions, access important information, and process billing without interruption.” – Administrator in Professional Services

“Splashtop is essential for very restricted environments, with various security options available to be configured. And also for equipment with difficult physical access (e.g., large screens or kiosks), where we can use Streamers to perform the access.” – IT Process Strategist

“Splashtop is wonderful for remote access. I've never had an issue where it's been unusable in varied network conditions and it performs well with surprisingly high quality throughout everything. The user interface and seamlessness of everything "just works" is great.” – IT Administrator

Splashtop’s recognition from TrustRadius adds to its growing list of industry accolades, reflecting strong customer satisfaction and continued momentum across its product portfolio.

To learn more about Splashtop and read customer reviews, visit https://www.trustradius.com/products/splashtop-enterprise/reviews.

News Summary

Splashtop is Top Rated by TrustRadius based on verified customer reviews

Splashtop rated best solution for SMBs, delivering high performance, ease of use, and strong ROI

Splashtop delivers fast, secure remote access and support for distributed work environments with endpoint management to improve visibility and reduce tool sprawl

Splashtop’s endpoint management platform with native remote control is trusted by IT teams and MSPs to reduce complexity and enable efficient, remote operations

About Splashtop

Splashtop is the top-rated global provider of remote work, support, and management solutions that simplify security and performance in the work-from-anywhere world. With customer success as the #1 priority, Splashtop’s technology is easy to deploy, use, and manage for small and midsize businesses and enterprises, offering advanced security features, high-throughput, broad device support, and 24/5 customer support. The approachable solution selected by more than 30 million users, Splashtop is a partner enabling users to grow and scale on their own terms with highly flexible plans. Splashtop is a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), aligning with Microsoft in their efforts to help customers address the evolving challenges of today’s IT landscape. Visit www.splashtop.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn more.