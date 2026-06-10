Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Veritone, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Veritone, Inc., (“Veritone” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VERI) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between October 14, 2025 and April 14, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Veritone investors have until July 20, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/veritone-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On March 26, 2026, after the market closed, Veritone issued a press release, partially announcing fourth quarter 2025 financial results, including revenue of in the range of $18.1 million to $30.0 million, and that the “Company has provided a range of expected revenue for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 because it is currently finalizing its accounting determination of certain revenue transactions under ASC 606.” On this news, Veritone’s stock price fell $0.77 per share, or 29.5%, to close at $1.84 per share on March 27, 2026. Then, on April 1, 2026, the Company filed a Form NT 10-K with the SEC, disclosing that the Company “was unable, without unreasonable effort or expense, to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 . . . within the prescribed time period primarily due to delays in finalizing the Company’s accounting determination of certain barter revenue transactions under ASC 606.” The filing further stated the “ongoing accounting analysis” may “result in out-of-period adjustments, the largest of which may result in a reduction in revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 of $1.5 million to $2.5 million, or 5.2% to 8.6%, of the total $29.1 million of revenue previously reported for such quarter.” The Company disclosed it was evaluating “whether the previously issued financial statements for the quarters ended June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2025 may need to be revised or restated. On this news, Veritone’s stock price fell $0.18 per share, or 9.14%, to close at $1.79 per share on April 1, 2026. Then, on April 14, 2026, after the market closed, Veritone filed a Form 8-K with the SEC which disclosed that the Company had “determined that the Company’s previously issued unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements as of and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 should no longer be relied upon” due to errors which resulted in, among other things, a significant overstatement of revenue and understatement of net loss. The filing disclosed a number of errors, including “an error in the valuation of consideration received associated with an on-premise software sold and delivered to a customer” as well as the “misclassification of revenue and costs in transactions in which the Company acted as an agent under ASC 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers.” On this news, Veritone’s stock price fell $0.19 per share, or 8.3%, to close at $2.09 per share on April 15, 2026.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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