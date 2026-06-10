Flexera Launches the Only Complete AI Cost Management Platform to Address Growing AI Cost Crisis

ITASCA, Ill., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera, the global leader in technology spend and risk management, today announced in its Flexera One platform a comprehensive set of AI Cost Management capabilities. This solution is purpose-built to deliver visibility, governance and, optimization of AI spend across the full technology stack.

Enterprise AI costs are spiraling as usage outpaces oversight, causing many companies to burn through annual budgets in just a few short months and exposing them to overwhelming costs due to weak controls and volume-based productivity metrics.

Flexera addresses this challenge, offering the only AI cost management platform that spans agents, models, data, and compute. The platform tracks consumption-based AI costs, including tokens, credits, and more within a single, unified view. By connecting these layers, Flexera delivers a holistic understanding of how AI is used and where costs are incurred.

The company unveiled its new solution during a keynote at FinOps X 2026. Flexera announced its early access program which includes select Fortune 500 companies to solve the biggest challenges in AI cost management.

“AI in the enterprise has shifted from productivity to co-worker,” said Becky Trevino, chief product officer, Flexera. “Today's AI isn’t just answering questions. AI is reasoning, retrying, and orchestrating. As we enter this new phase of AI, the cost economics are what's holding back AI adoption. When the cost of AI exceeds revenue growth, the business breaks and AI transformation stalls.”



“We need a new AI operating model where we understand the complete economics of the AI stack and we enable AI optimization to work in our favor. Flexera enables this new operating model by giving our users the ability to measure and benchmark usage and optimize consumption costs to affordably run AI at scale,” she added.

As enterprise AI adoption accelerates, it is also becoming one of the fastest growing budget categories, yet complete visibility remains fragmented or is not available at all. Without a unified view, organizations struggle to understand where AI is being used, who owns it, and which activities are driving cost, limiting their ability to act on savings and manage spend proactively.

Flexera also announced FinOps Assist, an AI-powered FinOps assistant, alongside new automation features at FinOps X. Instead of static dashboards, through FinOps Assist teams can query their cost data in natural language to receive actionable insights and accelerate decision making. Flexera also expanded automation in the Flexera One platform, so organizations can act on savings opportunities automatically, spend less time on manual analysis, and capture cost savings faster.

Flexera’s new capabilities address the unique challenges of AI economics, helping organizations manage increasingly complex environments that span applications, agents, models, data platforms, and compute. By integrating visibility, automation, governance, and control, Flexera enables organizations to fully understand their AI investments and maximize the value they deliver.

To learn more, please contact the Flexera PR team at publicrelations@flexera.com and visit us at FinOps X 2026 at the Flexera booth.

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About Flexera

Flexera helps organizations understand and maximize the value of their technology, including the rising costs and risks introduced by AI, saving billions of dollars in wasted spend. Our Flexera One platform connects the dots between what technology you have, how it is used, what it costs, and where it creates risk, helping teams take control of the increasingly complex IT estate across cloud, SaaS, and on-premises. We are leading the way to unify IT Asset Management, FinOps, and SaaS Management with high fidelity data from Technopedia, our proprietary reference library of technology asset data, and intelligent automation fueled by AI. That's why thousands of global organizations rely on the Flexera One platform and Technopedia. Learn more at flexera.com.

Flexera media contact:

publicrelations@flexera.com