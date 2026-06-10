BitMart IPOPrime Draws 37,000+ Participants in SpaceX bSPCX Offering - Commitment Window Closes June 11

Mahé, Seychelles, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMart, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, today announced that its inaugural BitMart IPOPrime offering - bSPCX, a tokenized fund interest linked to SpaceX (Nasdaq: SPCX) - has drawn more than 37,000 participants and over 5.5 million USDT in total commitments since launching on June 3. The commitment window closes June 11, 2026 at 06:00 UTC, leaving less than 48 hours for eligible users to participate.





bSPCX is priced at 1 bSPCX = 135 USDT - a competitive entry point relative to prevailing secondary-market pricing - with a total supply of 55,000 bSPCX. The offering provides token holders with economic exposure to SpaceX's enterprise value ahead of and following its anticipated Nasdaq listing, with the flexibility to trade on BitMart's secondary market once post-listing conditions are satisfied.

Structural Edge: Real Equity, No Lock-Up, No Position Cap

BitMart IPOPrime is structurally distinct from the range of SpaceX-linked products currently available across crypto markets:

Real equity backing: bSPCX represents tokenized interests in a fund holding actual SpaceX equity, sourced directly from leading Wall Street investment banks - not a synthetic token or perpetual contract

No underlying 6-month lock-up: once SpaceX lists on Nasdaq and post-listing conditions are met, bSPCX holders can trade and exit at actual Nasdaq market prices - not a synthetic pre-market index, not a deferred settlement - capturing the early IPO liquidity window from day one

No position cap: no maximum investment size per user

IPO-aligned trading: bSPCX trades against real IPO market prices upon satisfaction of post-listing conditions following SpaceX's Nasdaq debut

SpaceX: The Investment Case

SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk in 2002 and headquartered in Starbase, Texas, is a vertically integrated technology company with a current valuation of approximately $1.77 trillion. The company operates across three segments: Space (Falcon 9, Falcon Heavy, Dragon, Starship), Connectivity (Starlink), and AI (xAI, Grok, X Platform, Colossus). In 2025, SpaceX reported total revenues of $18.67 billion, with Starlink contributing $11.39 billion - up 49.8% year-over-year - as its core profit engine. The company's institutional shareholder base spans more than 250 global investors including Google, Fidelity, Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital, and Founders Fund.

SpaceX's Nasdaq IPO (ticker: SPCX) is targeting a raise of approximately $75 billion.

IPOPrime as a Platform

bSPCX is the inaugural offering on BitMart IPOPrime, a tokenized fund platform designed to provide ongoing access to IPO and pre-IPO investment opportunities backed by real equity interests, sourced from institutional partners, with no user-facing six-month equity lock. Future IPOPrime offerings will be developed on the same backbone.

Event Timeline

Phase Dates Commitment Phase (closing) Through June 11, 2026 - 06:00 UTC Distribution Phase June 11 – June 25, 2026 Allocation Phase June 25, 2026

Participate Now

Eligible users can commit at bitmart.com/ipoprime/space-x before the June 11 deadline. Availability is subject to jurisdictional restrictions.

This product is a tokenized investment instrument that provides only economic exposure to the underlying target. It does not represent direct ownership of, or any shareholder rights in, the underlying company. BitMart does not provide investment, legal, or tax advice; investors should fully understand the product mechanics and assess the relevant risks on their own.

About BitMart

BitMart is a premier global digital asset trading platform with more than 13 million users worldwide. Consistently ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko, BitMart offers over 1,700 trading pairs with competitive fees. Committed to continuous innovation and financial inclusivity, BitMart empowers users globally to trade seamlessly. Get started with BitMart here.

Disclaimer:

The information provided is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any financial assets. All information is provided in good faith. However, we make no representation or warranty of any kind, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, adequacy, validity, reliability, availability or completeness of such information.

All crypto investments, including earnings, are highly speculative in nature and involve substantial risk of loss. Past, hypothetical, or simulated performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The value of digital currencies can go up or down and there can be a substantial risk in buying, selling, holding, or trading digital currencies. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital currencies is suitable for you based on your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. BitMart does not provide any investment, legal or tax advice.