Access Coins Evo Honored As Gold Stevie Award Winner in 2026 American Business Awards

ALBANY, N.Y., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access Construction, a division of The Access Group, today announced that Access Coins Evo was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Construction Management Solution category in The 24th Annual American Business Awards®.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. More than 3,700 nominations from individuals and organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

Access Coins Evo secured the Gold Stevie Award for its groundbreaking all-in-one construction ERP platform powered by real-time data and built-in AI intelligence. By seamlessly linking field operations directly to back-office finance, payroll, and compliance, the platform provides construction professionals with a single source of truth that completely eliminates operational silos. In selecting Access Coins Evo for the top honor, judges highly praised its native capability to protect margins, predict accurate costs-to-complete, and reduce field administration paperwork by up to 90%, allowing specialty and civil contractors to confidently make automated, data-driven decisions.

“Access Coins Evo was built to provide a single source of truth, connecting the field directly to finance, payroll, and compliance,” said Alex Boury, General Manager at Access Construction. “This honor reflects our commitment to giving teams the live complete visibility, total control and margin protection they need to scale confidently and profitably.”

To learn more about the cutting-edge capabilities of Access Coins Evo that earned this coveted distinction:

About Access Coins Evo

Access Coins Evo is a construction ERP platform built for midsize and enterprise specialty contractors in the MEP, HVAC and civil sectors. The platform integrates financials, workforce management, project delivery, service operations, compliance and field tools in a single system. Access Coins Evo is part of Access Construction, which also offers the Access Fonn project management platform. For more information, visit https://www.theaccessgroup.com/en-us/construction/