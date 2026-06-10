Luxury meets legacy: ORO Hotel & Residences partners with Ron del Barrilito to create Signature Barrilito Bar

San Juan, Puerto Rico, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ORO Hotel & Residences development team and Ron del Barrilito hosted an elegant celebration to unveil a new collaboration that will bring one of Puerto Rico’s most iconic premium rums to the forefront of the luxury hotel & condominium experience at the highly anticipated property in the heart of Hato Rey.

A distinguished group of guests enjoyed the elegant evening at the historic and beautiful facilities of the distillery, where ORO Autograph Collection Hotel & Residences and Ron del Barrilito introduced their first-ever “Barrilito Bar,” that will transform the lobby bar into a refined yet relaxed destination that embodies the essence of the ORO experience.

“Ron del Barrilito has been part of Puerto Rico's story since 1880, and we look for partners who share that same commitment to craft and place. ORO is building something that reflects the best of the island — sophisticated, authentic, and unmistakably Puerto Rican — and the Barrilito Bar is a natural extension of that vision," said Eduardo Bacardi, Director of Sales & Marketing, Ron del Barrilito.

Inspired by the property’s “golden hour” concept, the experience transitions seamlessly from the “golden” coffee moments of the morning to the warmth and sophistication of Puerto Rico’s iconic golden rum in the evening. Guests will enjoy an elegant and inviting atmosphere featuring a curated menu of signature Barrilito cocktails alongside timeless classics, all thoughtfully crafted to complement the spirit and ambiance of ORO.

“At ORO Hotel & Residences, we are committed to creating a luxury experience that is deeply rooted in the culture, craftsmanship, and excellence of Puerto Rico. Partnering with iconic local brands such as Ron del Barrilito allows us to celebrate the very best the island has to offer while delivering an authentic and elevated experience for our residents and guests,” said David Weibel, from the ORO Hotel & Residences development team.

Stonecrest Investment Management, a collaboration of experienced investment and development firms operating in Puerto Rico, is leading the project’s development. With more than five million square feet of collective development experience and extensive expertise in multi-billion-dollar project financing, the firm focuses on driving new economic opportunities across the island through the transformation of underutilized assets, job creation, and energy-efficient developments. Stonecrest currently has more than $1 billion in projects in various stages of development throughout Puerto Rico.

Sales and marketing for the project are led by Corcoran Puerto Rico, launched in 2021, bringing a strong track record in luxury real estate and residential development consulting on the island. The project’s architecture was led by SBJ Group, branding was developed by B&Co., and interiors were designed by Modus Operandi A+D.

About ORO Autograph Collection Hotel & Residences

ORO Autograph Collection Hotel & Residences, a new standard of urban luxury living is emerging in Puerto Rico, with an innovative residential concept located in the center of San Juan’s financial district, La Milla de Oro. Designed for modern professionals, entrepreneurs, and global investors, the development introduces a first-of-its-kind condo-residence hotel model within a vertical mixed-use concept — seamlessly blending private residences with the elevated amenities and personalized services of a luxury hotel.

Situated at 268 Avenida Juan Ponce de León, ORO Residences offers fully deeded homes that prioritize privacy, flexibility, and refined design—delivering a living experience tailored to today’s dynamic lifestyles. Unlike traditional condominium or resort models, the residences are intentionally designed for real, everyday living, whether as a primary home, extended stay, or long-term investment.

“At ORO, ownership evolves to meet the way people live and work today,” the project development team emphasizes, offering residents the opportunity to enjoy full control of their home while benefiting from optional hospitality services and dedicated residential staff.

The development features 32 exclusive residences spanning one- to three-bedroom layouts, each thoughtfully designed with open-concept living spaces, floor-to-ceiling windows, and high-end finishes. Interiors showcase a curated material palette, including quartzite countertops, custom millwork, and premium appliances, all contributing to a sophisticated yet functional living environment.

Beyond the residences themselves, ORO delivers a fully integrated lifestyle experience. Owners enjoy access to world-class amenities including a rooftop infinity pool, fitness center, spa, and elevated dining venues, along with in-residence services such as concierge, housekeeping, and valet parking. This seamless integration of home and hospitality ensures that daily living feels both effortless and indulgent.

Strategically located in La Milla de Oro, the development places residents at the epicenter of San Juan’s economic and cultural activity. With immediate access to major business hubs, fine dining, entertainment, and key destinations such as Old San Juan and Condado Beach, ORO Residences offers unparalleled connectivity and convenience.

The project also arrives at a pivotal moment in the ongoing transformation of Hato Rey, a district undergoing a significant revitalization driven by new infrastructure, green spaces, and mixed-use developments. ORO stands at the forefront, contributing to a renewed vision of urban living in Puerto Rico.

For more information or to schedule a private tour, please visit www.ororesidences.com or contact Corcoran Puerto Rico at info@corcoranpuertorico.com or by phone at (939) 478-6028.