New Jobs Report Shows Strength, Resiliency of U.S. Aluminum Industry

ARLINGTON, VA, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study by economic research firm John Dunham & Associates found that the U.S. aluminum industry directly employs more than 165,000 workers, essentially unchanged from a decade ago despite significant shifts across manufacturing segments and global market conditions. The 2026 Economic Impact of the U.S. Aluminum Industry study also found the industry generated more than $115 billion in direct economic output, the highest level recorded since the association began tracking in 2013.

“The story of the American aluminum industry over the past decade is one of resilience and reinvention,” said Charles Johnson, president & CEO of the Aluminum Association. “The aluminum industry is making generational investments in U.S. manufacturing even as some market segments struggle. Aluminum recycling and sheet & plate jobs hit record levels in 2026 as did the industry’s overall economic impact.”

The report shows that while primary aluminum employment has declined significantly over the past decade, growth in recycling and mid-and-downstream manufacturing has helped offset those losses. Between 2024 and 2026 alone, secondary aluminum production (recycling) jobs and aluminum coatings have both increased more than 20%, while sheet and plate jobs increased 6%.

Over the past decade, the industry has invested more than $11 billion in U.S. operations, including recycling operations and the first greenfield rolling mills since 1980, to meet demand for the aluminum and aluminum products Americans depend on every day.

“These numbers reflect an industry that continues to evolve to meet changing customer demand, supply chain needs and economic realities,” Johnson continued. “The U.S. aluminum sector remains a critical manufacturing base supporting industries essential to America’s economy and national security.”

The study was completed using standard econometric models first developed by the U.S. Forest Service and now maintained by IMPLAN, Inc. The report is based on data provided by Infogroup, the federal government and the Aluminum Association. For the purposes of the report, the aluminum industry is defined to include alumina refining; primary aluminum smelting; secondary aluminum production; manufacturing of aluminum sheet, plate, foil, extrusions, forgings, coatings, and powder; aluminum foundries; metals service centers, and wholesalers. The study measures the number of jobs in this industry, the wages paid to employees, total economic output and federal and state business taxes generated.

The complete study, including an interactive map with economic contribution breakdowns by state and congressional district, is available at www.aluminum.org/economy.

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About The Aluminum Association

The Aluminum Association is the industry’s leading voice in Washington, D.C. and beyond, representing the full value chain of aluminum production and jobs in the United States. Association members make 70% of the aluminum and aluminum products shipped in North America that help manufacturers make good products great and great products even better. From energy-efficient vehicles, sustainable packaging and the built environment to the electrical grid, fighter jets and more, the industry is a cornerstone of American life and supports $326 billion in economic activity and more than 870,000 jobs in the United States. Aluminum companies have invested more than $11 billion in U.S. manufacturing over the past decade to capture next generation growth. For more information, visit www.aluminum.org.