OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 10 JUNE 2026 AT 20.45 EEST, OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED ACCORDING TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE



S&P Global Ratings affirmed the BBB/A-2 credit rating and maintained the negative outlook for Oma Savings Bank Plc

On 10 June 2026, S&P Global Ratings (S&P) has affirmed that the short-term and long-term issuer credit ratings of Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp or the Company) remain unchanged and are BBB/A-2. S&P expects that OmaSp's asset quality will gradually improve in the next 24 months. S&P also estimates that the Company's financial position will remain solid.

At the same time, S&P assigned BBB+/A-2 short-term and long-term resolution counterparty ratings (RCRs) to OmaSp.

S&P also decided to maintain the negative outlook for OmaSp's credit rating. According to S&P, the negative outlook reflects downside risk from deteriorating asset quality and credit provisioning above normalized losses.

S&P's press release will be available at www.omasp.fi Investors > Debt investors > Credit ratings.

Oma Savings Bank Plc



Additional information:



Karri Alameri, CEO, tel. +358 20 758 3040, karri.alameri@omasp.fi

Sarianna Liiri, CFO, tel. +358 40 835 6712, sarianna.liiri@omasp.fi

Pirjetta Soikkeli, CCO, tel. +358 40 750 0093 pirjetta.soikkeli@omasp.fi



DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Major media

www.omasp.fi

OmaSp is a solvent and profitable Finnish bank. About 600 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 48 branch offices and digital service channels to over 200,000 private and SME customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediate products include credit, investment, and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp’s core idea is to provide personal service to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer a premium-level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of operations and services is customer oriented. The personnel are committed, and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with varied tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.