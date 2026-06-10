Soccer Fever Fuels Global Surge in Toys and Collectibles, Circana Reports

Chicago, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiasm for soccer/football is translating into sales for the global toy industry. New data from Circana, LLC shows soccer-related toy sales are surging across the 12 global toy markets (G12) the company tracks, driven by collectible trading cards, expanding product categories, and increasing fan engagement.

Global soccer-related toy sales climbed by +160% in dollar value this year through April, now accounting for 9% of total sports-related toy sales – up from 4% during the same period last year. While trading card games remain the largest category at 44% of sales, others are gaining share including building sets (25% share), collectible figures (12% share), plush, and pockets of other categories as the soccer fandom diversifies. For comparison, during the previous tournament in 2022, over 80% of global soccer-related toy sales were driven by trading card games –fast forward to 2026, and the landscape is definitely evolving.

April 2026 data shows even more encouraging signs: World Soccer ranked as the third fastest-growing toy property globally for the month, trailing only Pokémon and Super Mario – the latter which benefited from a major movie release. Monthly sales for World Soccer reached $45 million as new products hit shelves.

“Unlike prior tournaments, we’re seeing a wider ecosystem of soccer-inspired products gaining traction and reflecting deeper engagement across age groups and product types,” said Frédérique Tutt, global toys industry advisor at Circana. “This diversification reflects broader opportunity for licensors, retailers, and manufacturers to capture fan spending beyond traditional formats.”

Soccer enthusiasm evolves in the U.S.

During the previous tournament in 2022, total G12 toy sales reached $258 million, led by the United States, and followed by the United Kingdom and Mexico. As momentum builds toward 2026, early signals point to evolving fan engagement. In April 2026, the FIFA™ World Cup 2026 Ballers Mystery Capsule toy (Zuru) ranked as the second-best-selling action figure collectible in the U.S. for the month, while the LEGO® Editions FIFA™ World Cup Official Trophy set took the top spot in building sets, based on dollar sales — highlighting demand beyond traditional formats.

Mexico leads early trading card frenzy

Mexico is already experiencing a full-fledged surge in demand. Trading card sales in April surpassed those in the U.S. for the same month, highlighting the country’s deep-rooted soccer culture. The launch of the FIFA™ World Cup 2026 Official Sticker Collection set (Panini) on April 30 had an immediate impact: within its first week, it became the number-one selling toy, year-to-date, based on units sold in Mexico.

UK momentum builds as tournament nears

In the United Kingdom, soccer merchandise is also gaining prominence. For the week ending May 16, seven of the top 10 selling toys carried the FIFA™ license, demonstrating strong consumer anticipation before kick-off.

“As soccer continues to globalize, so does the commercial opportunity around it,” said Tutt. “These early results underscore the power of soccer-related toys and collectibles as both a cultural and retail phenomenon. With momentum already building—from triple-digit growth globally to early demand surges in key markets—we’re seeing a broader, more diverse product landscape take shape. As new fans enter the category and spending expands beyond trading cards into building sets, figures, and plush, the upcoming tournament is shaping up to be not just a sporting event, but a major catalyst for the global toy market this summer.”

Keeping an eye on the ball

Historically, product demand intensifies as national teams advance through the competition. Markets with teams reaching the semi-finals and finals tend to see disproportionate spikes in sales. Circana will be keeping an eye on how these dynamics play out in 2026.

About Circana

Circana is a leader in providing technology, AI, and data to fast-moving consumer packaged goods companies, durables manufacturers, and retailers seeking to optimize their businesses. Circana’s predictive analytics and technology empower clients to measure their market share, understand the underlying consumer behavior driving it, and accelerate their growth. Circana’s Liquid Data® technology platform is powered by an expansive, high-quality data set, and intelligent algorithms trained on six decades of domain expertise. With Circana, clients can take immediate action to future-proof and evolve their growth strategies amid an increasingly complex, fast-paced, and ever-changing economy.