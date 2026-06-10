New York City Medical Malpractice Attorney Jonathan C. Reiter Discusses Birth Injuries and Medication Errors

New York, New York, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

New York City Medical Malpractice Attorney Discusses Birth Injuries and Medication Errors

Obstetrical errors causing brain damage to newborns represent one of the most tragic forms of medical malpractice. Delivery room negligence, failure to recognize fetal distress, delayed Caesarean sections, and improper delivery techniques can cause cerebral palsy, Erb's palsy, and other permanent disabilities affecting children throughout their lives.

A substantial settlement was obtained for a family whose child was born with cerebral palsy after doctors failed to timely perform a Caesarean section despite signs of fetal distress, including meconium staining, non-reassuring fetal heart rate monitor tracings, and failure to progress. Another obstetrical malpractice case resulted in a substantial settlement when doctors failed to diagnose pulmonary edema secondary to a heart defect in a pregnant woman. After being improperly medicated, she lapsed into a coma and was rushed to the operating room for emergency Caesarean section. Although the baby survived, the mother suffered severe brain damage and remains confined to an institution.

Medication Errors and Pharmacy Negligence

Medication errors occur throughout the healthcare system—in hospitals, pharmacies, nursing homes, and outpatient facilities across New York. Wrong medications, incorrect dosages, failure to identify dangerous drug interactions, and administration errors can cause serious injury or death. Jonathan C. Reiter Law Firm, PLLC, handles medication error cases involving incorrect prescriptions, pharmacy dispensing errors, hospital administration mistakes, failure to monitor for adverse drug reactions, and inadequate patient counseling about medication risks.

Medication error litigation often requires confronting large hospitals, multinational pharmaceutical companies, and their insurance carriers, who dedicate substantial resources to denying claims and minimizing compensation. Medical record analysis proves essential in medication error cases to document what medications were ordered, dispensed, administered, and what consequences resulted.

Anesthesia Errors During Surgery and Procedures

Anesthesia mistakes during surgery can cause brain damage, paralysis, or death. Anesthesiologists and nurse anesthetists must properly calculate dosages, monitor vital signs, maintain appropriate oxygen levels, and respond appropriately to complications. Failures in any of these areas can result in catastrophic outcomes.

Learn more by visiting New York City medical malpractice law firm

Jonathan C. Reiter Law Firm, PLLC

Manhattan Office: Empire State Building, 350 Fifth Avenue, Suite 6400, New York, NY 10118

Bronx Office: 901 Sheridan Avenue, New York, NY 10451

Phone: (212) 736-0979

Bronx Phone: (718) 590-4009

Prior results cannot and do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future case. Recoveries always depend upon the facts and circumstances of each case, the injuries suffered, damages incurred, and the responsibility of those involved.

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