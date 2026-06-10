Volunteers Reach Tens of Thousands Across 200 Cities Worldwide in Mental Health Outreach





LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 1,400 Dianetics volunteers mobilized across 200 cities worldwide last week, taking a unique approach to the global mental health crisis. They took to streets, plazas, markets and festivals, engaging with residents and passersby one-on-one to discuss the burden of stress, anxiety and unwanted emotions. Volunteers offered Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health by L. Ron Hubbard and helped thousands obtain the book and take their first step to join the global movement.

Anxiety and depression rates rose nearly 10% in the past year, according to a May 2026 report . A Health Affairs study published this March found that despite sustained increases in mental health spending over two decades, the problem remains largely unsolved. Millions are searching for truly workable techniques, and decades of growing awareness and increased spending have not reversed the trend.

From markets and festivals in global capitals of Tokyo, Johannesburg, Sydney and Buenos Aires to the streets and plazas of Bogota, Miami and Las Vegas, the volunteers fanned out across 50 countries raising awareness of the book that helped them overcome their own mental barriers—Dianetics. Derived from the Greek dia, meaning “through,” and nous, “mind or soul,” Dianetics is defined as “what the mind (or soul) is doing to the body.”

“Dianetics works. It took away my doubt, fear and anxiety in an instant, which I have never experienced with anything else in mental health,” said Maike, a volunteer from Los Angeles. “Before, I was having anxiety and panic attacks on a regular basis. I knew I had potential inside of me that I was never getting out—until I found Dianetics. Dianetics has grounded me and reminded me of what I am actually capable of.”

First published in 1950, Dianetics has reached millions of readers across 225 countries and territories. The book identifies the reactive mind as the source of stress, anxiety and unwanted emotions—and provides practical tools to address it. Every weekend, Dianetics Centers offer seminars introducing the subject to those looking to take control of their mental health.

Bridge Publications, Inc. publishes the nonfiction works of L. Ron Hubbard. Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health is the all-time bestselling book on the human mind. For more information, visit www.dianetics.org.

Sara Lucatero

Bridge Publications, Inc.

sdinges@bridgepub.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7e27c9fa-738b-491f-b1c4-be5bd0a8e07f