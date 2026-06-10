Dr Sparky Electrical Turns 15 as Perth EV Charger Demand Accelerates

PERTH, WA, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PERTH, WA - June 10, 2026 - -

Dr Sparky Electrical has marked 15 years of operation in Perth as electric vehicle charger installations become one of the fastest-growing service categories for licensed electricians across Western Australia.

Perth households are plugging in at a pace Nigel Johnson did not anticipate when he founded Dr Sparky Electrical in Osborne Park in 2011. Fifteen years on, EV charger installation has become one of the fastest-growing service categories for the company, with enquiries from homeowners and businesses outpacing most other electrical work. Dr Sparky Electrical, a licensed Electrician Perth contractor, has extended its EV charger installation services across the full Perth metropolitan area, offering assessments and upfront fixed pricing to homeowners and businesses city-wide.

The state has put serious money behind that shift. Synergy and Horizon Power wrapped up the WA EV Network in January 2025, a $43.5 million project delivering Australia's longest connected EV charging network, 49 stations spread across 7,000 kilometres of WA roads, placed roughly 200 kilometres apart.

Perth has since become one of Australia's fastest-growing cities for installing home EV chargers, particularly among households that already have rooftop solar and want to round out their energy setup. Australian law requires a licensed electrician for every EV charger installation, and that rule has produced consistent demand for qualified contractors across the metro area.

For more information, visit https://drsparkyelectrical.com.au/

Dr Sparky Electrical was founded in Osborne Park in 2011 by Nigel Johnson, who built the business after seeing repeated instances of substandard electrical work left by under-qualified operators. That kind of work created real safety risks for the homeowners who inherited it.

In 15 years of operation, the company has grown from a single-van Perth operation to a full metropolitan service covering residential, commercial, and industrial electrical work across Perth. It holds an Electrical Contractors licence (EC11024), Australian Refrigeration Council accreditation (AU40416), and Clean Energy Council solar accreditation (A8690427).

"Fifteen years ago, nobody was calling us about EV chargers. Now it's one of the most common enquiries we get from Perth homeowners," said Nigel Johnson, Founder of Dr Sparky Electrical.

Johnson noted that many clients who purchased electric vehicles found their existing switchboards required upgrading before a Level 2 charger could safely be installed.

"Buying the car is the easy part. Getting the electrical infrastructure right is where people get stuck, and that's where we come in."

A licensed Electrician Perth is required for EV charger installations and they must hold an active Electrical Worker Licence issued by EnergySafety Western Australia, the state body responsible for electrical safety compliance. Installing a home EV charger without a licensed electrician is prohibited under WA law and can void the vehicle manufacturer's warranty as well as the home's insurance cover. Dr Sparky Electrical holds A$20 million in public liability insurance and puts only police-checked, licensed electricians on every residential and commercial project.

Australia's electrical services industry reached an estimated $36.2 billion in revenue in 2026, according to IBISWorld, with residential and commercial work the primary revenue drivers across all states. For Perth operators, rising EV adoption sits alongside continued rooftop solar uptake and WA government rebates for heat pump hot water systems, which Dr Sparky Electrical helps clients access alongside installation. Perth homeowners trying to bring solar, battery storage, EV charging, and switchboard compliance under one contractor have started seeking out operators who can handle the complete scope.

If any aspect of completed work does not meet the client's stated expectations, the team returns to address it at no additional charge. Callout fees are disclosed before work begins, and fixed-price quotes on most standard jobs are provided within two hours of enquiry. Interest-free payment plans are available on work over $500 through Zip, Humm, and Afterpay. For urgent faults, the team is on call around the clock. Most callouts across the Perth metropolitan area are attended within 60 minutes.

About Dr Sparky Electrical

Dr Sparky Electrical is a licensed electrical contractor founded in 2011 and based in Osborne Park, Perth, Western Australia. The company provides residential, commercial, and industrial electrical services including EV charger installation, solar, air conditioning, heat pump systems, and 24/7 emergency response across the Perth metropolitan area.

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For more information about Dr Sparky Electrical, contact the company here:



Dr Sparky Electrical

Nigel Johnson

1800 377 727

info@drsparkyelectrical.com.au

Osborne Park, Perth, Western Australia