Oh!mino Releases New Industry Report on Athletes Replacing Supplement Stacks with All-in-One EAA Formulas

Seal Beach, CA, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oh!mino today released a new industry report examining the growing trend of athletes replacing supplement stacks with all-in-one essential amino acid (EAA) formulas. The report analyzes published research on muscle protein synthesis and recovery nutrition, highlighting increased interest in complete EAA formulations as athletes seek to simplify supplementation routines while supporting post-workout recovery and performance goals.

Oh!mino® Muscle Synthesis Activator

Research published in The Journal of Nutrition and indexed by the National Center for Biotechnology Information confirms that a complete essential amino acid complex, formulated in optimized ratios, activates muscle protein synthesis significantly more effectively than either whey protein or branched-chain amino acids alone. BCAAs account for only three of the nine essential amino acids required to fully trigger the muscle recovery and rebuilding process. Without all nine, muscle protein synthesis remains incomplete — and the majority of products currently sold to athletes deliver only a fraction of what the research supports. Read more about sustained and peak endurance at https://ohmino.com/en-ca/blogs/news/sustained-energy-and-peak-endurance-a-supplement-and-lifestyle-guide-in-progress

Oh!mino® Muscle Synthesis Activator, developed by California-based Oh!Nutrition, delivers all nine essential amino acids in a patented ratio validated by that research. A single scoop covers pre-, intra-, and post-workout nutritional requirements, replacing the need for multiple products across the training window.

"Our primary business for years was formulating supplements for other brands. When the science on essential amino acids became this clear, I could not justify keeping it at arm's length. We built Oh!mino around that research because it represents what athletes actually need — not a shelf full of products, but one formula that does the work," said Michael Maynard, Founder and CEO of Oh!Nutrition.

Maynard has nearly 35 years of dietary supplement formulation experience, the majority spent as a contract manufacturer for established brands across the industry. Oh!mino® has accumulated more than 26,000 verified customer reviews since launch. The formula is vegan, non-GMO, keto-compatible, and contains no added sugar. It is compatible with intermittent fasting protocols due to its zero-calorie profile, and is available in stimulant-free and caffeinated versions in Tropical Splash and Berry Blast flavors. Manufacturing takes place in an NSF-certified, FDA-licensed facility operating under current Good Manufacturing Practices. A 30-day, 110 percent money-back guarantee is included with every purchase.

Oh!mino® Muscle Synthesis Activator is available at ohmino.com.

About Oh!mino

Oh!Nutrition is a California-based nutritional product development company founded in 2008. With nearly 35 years of experience in dietary supplement formulation, Founder and CEO Michael Maynard established Oh!Nutrition on a commitment to evidence-based product development. Oh!mino® is the company’s flagship brand, built around a patented essential amino acid complex clinically studied for muscle protein synthesis, recovery, and performance support.

Press Inquiries

Michael Maynard

mmaynard [at] oh-nutrition.com

https://ohmino.com/

3020 Old Ranch Parkway, Suite 300, Seal Beach CA 90740