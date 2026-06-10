[Latest] Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market Size/Share Worth USD 19.6 Billion by 2035 at a 5.4% CAGR: Healthcare Foresights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Foresights has published a new research report titled “Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Rigid Gastrointestinal Endoscopes, Flexible Gastrointestinal Endoscopes, Disposable Gastrointestinal Endoscopes), By End Use (Hospitals, Outpatient Facilities), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market size and share was valued at approximately USD 11.6 billion in 2025, is expected to reach USD 12.2 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 19.6 billion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.4% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

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Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market Revenue and Trends

Gastrointestinal endoscopy devices are a category of medical instruments that are exceptional and their main purpose is to visualize, diagnose, and treat the disorders of the gastrointestinal tract that comprise the esophagus, stomach, small intestine, and large intestine. These machines are the endoscope which can be either flexible or rigid and also contain the accompanying light sources, high-resolution cameras, and working passageways where the diagnostic and therapeutic tools such as biopsy forceps, snares, and stents are able to go through. With the help of these devices, the surgeons can perform and the patients can go through the diagnosing and treating of issues such as inflammation, ulcers, bleeding, polyps, and early-stage cancers in a minimally invasive way. Among the therapeutic procedures, the most common ones are polyp removal, hemostasis, dilation, and tissue resection. The high-definition and rapid imaging, along with less patient trauma, shorter recovery times and improved clinical outcomes, render these devices an essential part of modern gastrointestinal diagnosis and treatment.

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What are the Factors That Have a Significant Contribution to the Growth of the Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market?

The gastrointestinal endoscopy devices market is experiencing very fast growth in the Asia Pacific region primarily due to the increasing number of patients with gastrointestinal diseases, the rising number of elderly people, and the growing awareness among people regarding the importance of early detection of diseases. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are countries where the number of colorectal and gastric cancer patients is increasing, together with the GI disorders caused by lifestyle changes, and this is a key factor in the demand for diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopic procedures.

The market is further assisted by better healthcare facilities, more government money spent on hospitals and screening programs, and ever-growing private healthcare providers. Moreover, the combination of low-priced and up-to-date endoscopy systems along with factors like the rise in medical tourism and the growing number of trained health professionals is speeding up the adoption of gastrointestinal endoscopy devices in the Asia Pacific region.

Additionally, AI's incorporation in detection and decision-making support is one of the key players in transforming the market of endoscopic devices for the gastrointestinal tract. Specifically, the computer-aided detection (CADe) and computer-aided diagnosis (CADx) algorithms are the ones that perform the endoscopic imaging task of evaluating and marking the areas of polyps, cancers at the very early stage, spots of bleeding, and even the minute transformations of the mucosa that might be overlooked in the routine check-up.

The inter-operator variation is significantly reduced by AI support, which in turn leads to higher adenoma detection rates and gives doctors the power to make faster and more confident decisions during surgeries. The integration of this technology into the workflow, the training and supervision of the less-experienced endoscopists, and the enhancement of quality assurance are significant factors in the large-scale adoption of AI-driven endoscopic systems in hospitals and clinics.

(A free sample of the Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026

Includes Tables and figures have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Healthcare Foresights (HEALTHCARE FORESIGHTS) research methodology

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Segment Insight

By Type

The flexible gastrointestinal endoscopes segment is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period. The factors behind the growth are its extensive clinical use, technical advancements, and enlargement of the application in procedures. The main driver of revenue increase is the increasing number of diagnostic and therapeutic GI procedures, among which are colonoscopy and upper GI endoscopy, as flexible endoscopes provide better maneuverability, patient comfort, and access to difficult GI anatomy. Technological improvements, such as high-definition imaging, image-enhanced visualization, and AI-assisted detection, are making the replacement cycles faster and are inviting healthcare providers to buy premium flexible endoscopy systems.

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices market forward?

What are the Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices market sample report and company profiles?

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Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Regional Insights

North America held the highest market share in 2025. The growing technological advancements in the area and presence of the major players in the area. Also, the introduction of innovative solutions in the area fosters market growth.

Besides, the Asia Pacific market has the highest rate of growth in the gastrointestinal endoscopy devices market. The increasing expenditure on healthcare infrastructure and growing cases of cancer.

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Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 12.2 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 19.6 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 11.6 billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.4% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Type, End Use and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

In December 2024, PENTAX Medical, which is part of the HOYA Group, received the US FDA 510(k) clearance for new models of the PENTAX Medical i20c Video Endoscope Series, including the PENTAX Medical Video Colonoscope EC34-i20cL, PENTAX Medical Video Upper GI Scope EG27‑i20c, and the Right/Left Wheel Extender OE-B17. (Source: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pentax-medical-obtained-us-fda-510k-clearance-for-new-models-of-the-pentax-medical-i20c-video-endoscope-series-302326311.html)

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List of the prominent players in the Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market:

HOYA Corporation (PENTAX Medical)

Boston Scientific Corporation

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. (Ethicon Inc.)

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

Medtronic

Stryker

Olympus Corporation

Smith+Nephew

Cook

CONMED Corporation

Ambu A/S

Richard Wolf GmbH

STERIS plc

Others

The Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Rigid Gastrointestinal Endoscopes

Flexible Gastrointestinal Endoscopes

Disposable Gastrointestinal Endoscopes

By End Use

Hospitals

Outpatient Facilities

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/gastrointestinal-endoscopy-devices-market

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's Market Analysis of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for the Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Industry?

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Reasons to Purchase Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market Report

The Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

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What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices industry.

Managers in the Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

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