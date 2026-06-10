College Savings Plans Network Rebrands as The 529 Network: The National Voice for Education Savings Plans

Washington, DC, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The College Savings Plans Network (CSPN), the leading objective source of information about 529 education savings plans, today announced it is rebranding as The 529 Network: The National Voice for Education Savings Plans.

The new name reflects the evolution of 529 plans from traditional college savings vehicles into flexible education savings tools that support a broad range of educational and career pathways. Today, 529 plans can be used not only for four-year college expenses, but also for apprenticeship programs, technical and trade schools, certificate programs, K-12 tuition, student loan repayment, and other qualified education expenses.

“The pathways to opportunity and financial success are broader today than ever before,” said The 529 Network Chairman and Kansas State Treasurer Steven Johnson. “The 529 Network’s rebrand recognizes that Americans can achieve meaningful careers through many different educational paths, including technical training, apprenticeships and certification programs, in addition to college degrees.”

Since its founding in 1991 as an affiliate of the National Association of State Treasurers, the organization has served as a clearinghouse for information among state-administered 529 savings and prepaid tuition programs while advocating for policies that expand access to education savings opportunities.

The rebrand comes at a time of continued growth and modernization for 529 plans. Legislative changes over the past several years have expanded the qualified uses of 529 funds, giving families greater flexibility to save for education and training opportunities that align with today’s economy and workforce needs.

“This rebrand recognizes that there are a number of pathways to educational attainment. State Treasurers across the country play a critical role in helping our residents reach their postsecondary goals through tax-advantaged 529 savings accounts", commented NAST President and Michigan Treasurer Rachael Eubanks. "I appreciate the newly-created 529 Network’s work to ensure these efforts are properly reflected in how we refer to one of NAST’s biggest networks.”

The organization’s new brand identity includes an updated logo, refreshed website, and enhanced consumer education resources designed to help families better understand the full range of opportunities available through 529 plans.

Currently, Americans hold more than $590 billion in 529 savings accounts nationwide, underscoring the growing importance of tax-advantaged education savings programs in helping families plan for future education expenses. 529s are for everyone, whether you are saving for your children, grandchildren or even yourself.

For more information, visit The 529 Network.

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